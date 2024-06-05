Watch: IDF destroys massive Rafah tunnel, finds rocket launchers in Gaza UN post

The IDF destroyed a large tunnel in Rafah that reached the Philadelphi corridor and destroyed ready-to-fire rocket launchers that were hidden in a UN post in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, the military announced on Wednesday.

The combat teams of the 12th Brigade, the Givati ​​Brigade, the 401st Brigade, the Yahalom Unit, and Unit 504 have been conducting precise, intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area for the past few weeks under the command of the 162nd Division.

During operations, troops located several smaller tunnel shafts that led to a long tunnel route that reached as far as the Philadelphi Corridor. The tunnel route was approximately 2 kilometers long and connected to several other routes in the area.

Inside a two-kilometer long tunnel in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, June 5, 2024 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The tunnel that was located was extensive and contained blast doors, which were storing weapons such as AK-47s, anti-tank missiles, many intelligence assets, and explosives.

Operations in Deir al-Balah

Additionally, the combat teams of the 7th Brigade and the Kfir Brigade began a divisional operation under the 98th Division over the past day in eastern Bureij and eastern Deir al-Balah simultaneously. A rocket launcher found hidden under a UN post in the Gaza Strip, June 5, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The troops operated against terrorist infrastructure above and below ground in the area and destroyed rocket launch areas. The troops gained operational control of the region, killed terrorists from the ground and the air, and located several tunnel shafts.

Hours after the start of the operation, the 7th Brigade Combat Team located a ready-to-launch mortar shell launcher hidden under a post with a UN symbol on it near the border fence.