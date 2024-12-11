Ofir Akunis at 'Post' Summit: 'We are closer than ever to a new deal'

The current negotiations with Hamas to reach a deal are different, New York Israeli Consul General Ofir Akunis said in conversation during the Jerusalem Post's Miami Summit with Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein.

Akunis indicated that there would be significant progress made on the deal by Hanukkah, though he didn't elaborate on what the suspected progress would look like.

In his conversation with Klein, Akunis also commented on Syria and the new, unfolding state of the Middle East.

"Nasrallah is not there anymore. Sinwar is not there anymore. Assad is not there anymore," he said. "We want to live in peace in our region...wow, we must, all of us, build the new Lebanon and the new Syria, and even in Gaza." Israeli Consul General to New York Ofir Akunis is seen speaking at The Jerusalem Post Miami Summit, on December 10, 2024. (credit: Elliot La-Mer - DEMAGIC)

A message to Erdogan

He delivered a direct message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: don't mess with Israel.

"I'm warning you," he repeated. "Don't mess with Israel."

Turning the focus to the American Jewish community he oversees in his role as consul general, Akunis said now is the time to focus on educating the next generation about Jewish roots in Zionism and that "Israel is the wonder of the new era in the world."