Dan Diker, Jason Greenblatt: Giving Arafat Nobel Prize harmed Israel’s fight against terror

Dr. Dan Diker and Jason Greenblatt offered a sharp rebuke of the Oslo Accords and efforts to revive the two-state solution, while strongly defending US President Donald Trump’s Middle East visits and overall Middle East strategy at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York.

Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, began by declaring: “Empirically, we put out a book called Oslo at 30—now it's 32—lessons learned. And one of the greatest lessons we learn is that Oslo, in our view, was one of the greatest strategic catastrophes, maybe the greatest strategic catastrophe since the founding of the State of Israel.”

He continued, “The reason it was is not because it offered a compromise solution, but because we actually inverted our own legitimacy with the PLO… we handed a Nobel Prize to Yasser Arafat, and Yasser Arafat then became the moral standard so that we could not act against terror because you were then acting against a Nobel Prize winner.”

Diker argued that this inversion continues to shape international perceptions of Israel today. “The PLO and today the Hamas has become, in large part, in many circles, the new Israel… Israel is today considered the pre-October 7 Hamas.”

Greenblatt, who served as Trump’s special envoy for Middle East peace, similarly rejected international pushes for Palestinian statehood. “Let’s understand why the Trump administration never used the word ‘two-state solution’… If a Palestinian state means that the Palestinians could attack Israel, how could you ever argue for a Palestinian state?” Annual Conference New York 2025 (credit: JERUSALEM POST)

He warned against misinterpreting Trump’s recent trip to the region. “I know some people are upset that President Trump didn’t visit Israel… I’m not bothered that the president didn’t visit Israel. He had a certain agenda—his agenda was US-Gulf relations, US economy… his strengthening of ties with the Arab countries only helps Israel.”

A two-state solution is a Western idea, not realistic in the Middle East

Both speakers emphasized the need for a new strategic approach grounded in regional realities. “The idea in the ‘70s,” said Diker, “was that the Middle East… is defined by families, clans, and tribes… the idea of a Palestinian state is a Western idea, and we were superimposing that.”

“We must speak Middle East,” he added. “We don’t talk about ceasefires—we talk about hudnas. We don’t talk about Palestinian statehood—we talk about security first, diplomacy.”