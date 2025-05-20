El Al had one mission after October 7: Keep the skies open

At the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, Sharon Brownstone, General Counsel of El Al, spoke about the airline’s crucial role after the attack on October 7 and its continued commitment to serving as Israel’s aerial lifeline. Her remarks provided a rare behind-the-scenes look at how Israel’s national airline operated under crisis conditions.

“I believe on October 7, it was very clear to El Al what our responsibility is as the flag carrier of Israel,” Brownstone said. “We had one mission, and it was to keep the sky open and the air and the bridge from Israel to the world open.”

Brownstone recalled the chaos of those first days, as demand for flights surged. “Our call center gets about 6,000 calls per day—on October 7, we received 60,000 calls. We needed to bring people that were stuck all over the world back to Israel… soldiers that wanted to come back and fight… medical forces… civilians. El Al employees worked day and night just to keep this air bridge open and bring everybody back home.”

Flying in wartime came with new and unprecedented challenges. “We are flying under fire. I don’t think there is an answer in the books… How do you operate an airline under fire?” she said. “Just imagine how it is to share the space with the Israeli Air Force… They tell us from where we can fly, or what routes we should use.”

She noted that roughly 10% of El Al's workforce—pilots, technicians, and other staff—were called to military service. Simultaneously, the airline faced constant GPS disruptions and safety threats, with daily risk assessments conducted by the management team to determine how to safely continue operations.

El Al expanded flights to US despite war and uncertainty

Despite these hurdles, El Al not only maintained its US flight schedule—it expanded it. “The routes in US are our biggest routes… and even during the war, we added more frequencies,” she said, adding, “The Jewish community here is very important to Israel and to El Al.”

Brownstone also discussed the airline’s future. “We purchased more 787s from Boeing… and during the war, we had the biggest deal in El Al’s history for more aircraft… starting 2028.”

“We are also improving our customer experience and new technologies,” she concluded. “And we will keep doing that.”