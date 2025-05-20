Ex-Israel envoy calls to dismantle UN, honors EMT whose daughter died in Hezbollah attack

At the Jerusalem Post 2025 Annual Conference in New York, Gilad Erdan, the former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations and the current Global President of Magen David Adom (MDA), gave a passionate speech denouncing the UN while paying tribute to Israeli emergency responders.

“The United Nations is beyond reform. It’s beyond repair,” Erdan declared to an applauding crowd. “The institution created to prevent atrocities after the Holocaust now protects genocidal regimes.”

Erdan, who served at the UN between 2020 and 2024, criticized what he called the UN's "staggering moral distortions," pointing to Israel being the subject of 70% of its condemnations. “Cuba and Somalia sit on the Human Rights Council while their citizens suffer,” he added. “And at the ICJ, a Lebanese child presides over genocide charges against Israel while we are at war with Lebanon.”

His address pivoted from global politics to personal heroism, as he turned to praise MDA, Israel’s national emergency medical service, which he now leads. “After four years at the evil UN, I chose to channel my devotion into an organization of pure good,” he said.

“Magen David Adom doesn't just save lives – we directly combat the strategy of our enemies. When Hamas and Hezbollah attack our home front, their goal is to break our spirit and drive us from our homeland in fear. Targeting our life-saving teams is part of this monstrous strategy to terrorize our people. But with every life we save, we send a message: We will not be broken!

Erdan closed his remarks by honoring Adham Safadi, a senior EMT and ambulance driver from Majdal Shams. Safadi recounted the harrowing day a Hezbollah rocket hit the soccer field where his daughter was playing. “I saw my daughter lying on the grass… lifeless,” he said. “I stood beside her, then fell to the ground and asked her forgiveness for not being able to help her.”

Despite his loss, Safadi continued to treat wounded children at the scene. “There are still children screaming… needing help,” he said. Erdan and Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein presented Safadi with the conference’s award for courage and service, citing his “unwavering commitment” in the face of unimaginable tragedy.