Mekorot CEO: Israel won't face water scarcity again thanks to desalination & innovation

During the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, Mekorot CEO Amit Lang stated that water scarcity is no longer a concern in Israel, attributing this to ten years of significant investment in desalination and advanced infrastructure.

“In the last decade, the shift to desalination actually abolished the fear of scarcity,” Lang told Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein. “There will be no more scarcity in water in Israel.”

Lang detailed how Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, has emerged as a world leader in water efficiency and technology. “Compared to any benchmark of utility water suppliers in the world, Mekorot is by far better,” he said. “In the OECD, average water loss is 15%, in the US it can go up to 30% or 40%. At Mekorot, it’s less than 4%.”

He highlighted that this achievement results from substantial strategic investments. “We invest half a billion dollars in infrastructure and technology,” he stated, indicating that Mekorot is focused on strategic investment rather than financial. “We currently have investments in about 10 startups, all of which are synergetic to our operations.”

These startups address various challenges, from cybersecurity to on-site water treatment. One innovation allows chlorine to be generated on-site using salt and electrolysis, eliminating the need to transport hazardous chemicals. “It’s amazing,” said Lang. “You don’t need any outside materials, just salt.”

Lang also discussed the company’s strength in facing challenges, such as the ongoing war. “A lot of our employees were recruited [into the IDF] or evacuated from their homes, but still, their commitment and the resilience of the system meant that there were no water outages during the crisis.”

Internationally, Mekorot’s reputation has led to global demand for its expertise. “We’re currently working in 10 provinces in Argentina, in Paraguay, Peru, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,” Lang said. “Even the Emirates recently contacted us regarding aquifers.”

Lang pointed out that what sets Israel apart from other countries is its focus on long-term planning. “Most places still manage water in an old-fashioned way. Mekorot consistently plans decades into the future."

This article was written in cooperation with Mekorot