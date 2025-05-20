Meuhedet Chairman: ‘We must bring healthcare to the people wherever they are’

At the Jerusalem Post 2025 Annual Conference, Meuhedet Chairman Eyal Gabbai discussed the healthcare provider's swift emergency response following October 7 and its future plans for Israel's periphery with Inbal Ann Bouskila.

Gabbai emphasized the urgent necessity for expanded medical infrastructure in the Negev, where only one hospital presently serves more than a million residents. “Once upon a time, Ben-Gurion said the future of Israel is in the Negev,” he recalled. “The government rightly decided to open another hospital... owned by Meuhedet and built with Sheba. This is very important. First of all, it’s healthy competition that will ensure resudents of the south recieve high quality health care. And second, we will be able to give continuity of care, in the hospital and in the community.”

Addressing Meuhedet’s swift response to the October 7 Hamas attacks, Gabbai said, “Everyone was in shock, from people who hid in their homes, fled their houses, Nova participants, people who saw unimaginable horrors. We were able to recruit our staff, our social workers, psychologists, and within an hour fron the begining of the war we launched a 24/7 emergency mental support hotline. Thousands of people reached out to us.” He emphasized the importance of ongoing mental health support: “We must make sure that the trauma we endured will not become a post-trauma.”

In response to mass evacuations, Meuhedet deployed mobile healthcare units and telemedicine services nationwide. “We understood that it’s going to be a prolongedsituation, and we must bring the services to them,” Gabbai explained. He noted that critical services like women’s health care were prioritized: “You need all the time, and equipment is needed... so we opened a mobile healthcare unit traveling around the country.”

Meuhedet’s investment in Sderot, which recently opened a new healthcare center, underscores the fund’s commitment to the south and gabbai states that the decision was a zionistic one. “On the very same moment that we were going to cut the ribbon, a siren went off,” he recalled. “But then we went back, opened the clinic, and stood tall knowing we won’t allow anything to get in the way of our vision.”

Gabbai envisions a future where AI plays a crucial role in preventive medicine, enabling diagnosis before illness develops. He emphasized the importance of maintaining personalized service, which he considers essential and being there for each and every one of the patients, understanding and addressing their individual needs. This article was written in cooperation with Meuhedet