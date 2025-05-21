Mark Bailen on TV Abraham: Building trust through journalism in a changing Middle East

Mark Bailen, legal counsel to the emerging media platform TV Abraham, underscored the crucial role of responsible journalism in bridging divides and fostering dialogue in the Middle East during a panel discussion at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York.

Bailen explained that TV Abraham is a project of the US-based World Herald Tribune, a media company known for its focus on politics and international affairs, especially in the Middle East. “TV Abraham is meant to provide a platform for elevating voices of reason and promoting dialogue,” Bailen said. “It’s our mission to present the facts and help viewers discern the truth amid rising noise and extremism.”

Bailen credited World Herald Tribune’s founder and chairman, Ahmed Charai, for envisioning the platform as a continuation of the Abraham Accords’ momentum. Charai, based in Morocco—a country that joined the Accords in the final days of the Trump administration—has long championed regional peace and normalization with Israel. “He saw that this is a real turning point,” Bailen said, “an opportunity to expand meaningful cooperation.”

Bailen stressed that in an age of disinformation and rapid technological change, including artificial intelligence, truthful reporting is more important than ever. “The extremists are the ones who scream the loudest,” he noted. “That’s why it’s critical to elevate rational, fact-based reporting that allows viewers to make informed decisions.”

TV Abraham is actively building a network of journalists, including correspondents in Washington, with plans to expand into other regions. Bailen explained that having reporters on the ground is essential to capturing real events and lived experiences that shape public understanding.

Expanding with partners looking for change through journalism

Reflecting on the platform’s rapid growth, Bailen shared that numerous international organizations—including the American Jewish Committee and the Atlantic Council—have expressed interest in partnering. “Although I maintain a full-time legal practice, this mission has been so invigorating that I’ve dedicated myself to helping run the organization,” he said.

For Bailen, the message is simple yet profound: Media can serve as a bridge in the Middle East—connecting people through truth, integrity, and shared purpose.