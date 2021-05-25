The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Abbas: Ceasefire must include end to Jewish Temple Mount ‘incursions’

Abbas emphasized the importance of including the PA in any plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the recent round of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MAY 25, 2021 16:22
PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT Mahmoud Abbas is depicted on a banner hung on the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City last year. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas must include an end of visits by Jews to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has told Egypt and Jordan.
Abbas made the demand during separate meetings with the foreign ministers of the two countries, Sameh Shoukry and Ayman Safadi, who visited Ramallah in the past 24 hours.
He emphasized the importance of including the PA in any plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the recent round of fighting between Israel and Hamas.
He also told the Arab ministers that he was ready to work with the US administration and other members of the Quartet – Russia, the United Nations and the European Union – to revive the peace process with Israel on the basis of international resolutions pertaining to the Israeli-Arab conflict, in order to establish an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.
Referring to the ceasefire that went into effect on Friday morning, Abbas told Safadi during a meeting in Ramallah on Tuesday that the period of calm between Israel and Hamas must include “stopping attacks and incursions by extremist settlers, backed by the Israeli occupation forces, on the al-Aqsa Mosque and on our people in the West Bank.”
Palestinians regularly refer to visits by Jews to the Temple Mount as “incursions.” The visits resumed on Sunday after a three-week lull.
During the meeting with Shoukry on Monday, Abbas praised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s offer to contribute $500 million to rebuild the Gaza Strip. The minister said that he delivered a message to Abbas from Sisi affirming Egypt’s solidarity with the PA leadership and Palestinian people.
The visits of the Jordanian and Egyptian foreign ministers also came in the context of coordination and consultations with the Palestinians ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s tour of the region.
Safadi said that he delivered a message from King Abdullah to Abbas expressing Jordan’s “support for ending the Israeli aggression on the Palestinians in Jerusalem and the holy sites.”
Speaking to reporters in Ramallah after meeting with PA Foreign Minister Riyad Malki, Safadi described the positions of the US administration toward the Palestinian issue as “positive.”
The Jordanians and Palestinians were discussing how to translate the “positive” positions into deeds in order to achieve a “two-state solution,” Safadi said.
He added that the “escalation in Palestine won’t stop unless Israel halted its illegal measures and assaults on the al-Aqsa Mosque.”
Safadi also warned that the eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah would be considered a “war crime” that will “lead to an explosion in Palestine.”


