Abbas: Normalization between Arabs, Israel won’t achieve peace

The PA president also said that peace can be achieved only on the basis of international resolutions and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 25, 2020 18:55
President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a meeting with the Palestinian leadership to discuss the United Arab Emirates' deal with Israel to normalize relations, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 18, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/POOL)
President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a meeting with the Palestinian leadership to discuss the United Arab Emirates' deal with Israel to normalize relations, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 18, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/POOL)
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday that normalization of relations between Israel and the Arab countries won’t achieve peace and stability in the region.
Abbas told visiting British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab that “there will be no peace, security and stability in our region without ending the Israeli occupation of our land, and the Palestinian people obtaining their freedom and independence in their sovereign state on the 1967 borders.”
Referring to the recent normalization accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Abbas said during the meeting with Raab that “peace will not be achieved by by-passing the Palestinians through the normalization of relations with the Arab countries.”
Abbas said he also rejected the notion of peace for peace, dubbing it an illusion. He said that peace can be achieved only on the basis of international resolutions and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.
Abbas said he told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he was committed to achieving peace in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and that he is ready to return to the negotiating table with Israel under the auspices of the Quartet, which consists of the US, UN, Russia and the EU, and with the participation of other countries.
Abbas said he also affirmed to Johnson the Palestinians’ commitment to fight global terrorism.
“We appreciate all the aid Britain provides to support the building of our institutions and boosting our national economy,” Abbas added. “We say that it is time for Britain to recognize the Palestinian state, as this will help achieve justice and the two-state solution on the basis of the 1967 borders, so that Palestine and Israel can live in security and peace.”
Raab, for his part, said that during his meeting with Abbas he underlined Britain’s “friendship and support for a two-state solution.” He said he also encouraged the Palestinians to resume cooperation with Israel – “a key step in improving the situation in the West Bank and Gaza and securing peace in the Middle East.”


