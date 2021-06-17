The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

After Israel’s Jewish-Arab unrest, Haifa opens up ‘Exhibition of Healing’

Huge new show celebrates the museum’s 70th anniversary and includes works of 128 Israeli and Palestinian artists.

By MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE  
JUNE 17, 2021 10:16
One of the many exhibition spaces at the Haifa Museum of Art. (photo credit: MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE)
One of the many exhibition spaces at the Haifa Museum of Art.
(photo credit: MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE)
When he first set out to organize a large-scale exhibition of Israeli and Palestinian art at the Haifa Museum of Art, chief curator Dr. Kobi Ben-Meir had no idea that it would be so timely.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
Titled “The Haifa Way,” the exhibition set to open on Friday celebrates the 70th anniversary of the museum. It features the works of a whopping 128 Israeli and Palestinian artists, including masterpieces from the museum’s rich permanent collection and temporary loans.
Thanks to its laid-back atmosphere and multicultural population, the northern Israeli port city of Haifa is typically touted as a beacon of coexistence. The peace, however, was shattered during last month’s flare-up of violence between Arabs and Jews that took place in Israel’s mixed cities, including Haifa.
In light of the recent civil unrest, the exhibition at the Haifa Museum of Art has taken on an urgent new meaning. Ben-Meir hopes it will be part of a wider healing process of Israel’s social wounds.
“It was very depressing what happened here in May, when neighbors turned against one another,” the chief curator told The Media Line following a tour of the exhibit. “For me, the inclusiveness of this exhibition became even more crucial: To show that we have a shared space and a shared purpose.”
For Ben-Meir, it was also important to right what he viewed as a historic wrong; namely, the lack of nearly any Palestinian or Arab Israeli art in the museum’s vast collection.
“It could have collected more Palestinian art,” he said. “Most public institutions in Israel started collecting it only beginning in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
“When you go out to the street from the museum, you hear a mixture of Hebrew and Arabic spoken in tandem,” Ben-Meir continued. “So, I think this museum should embrace this coexistence and reflect it in its own collection.”
Palestinian painter and sculptor Abed Abdi is one of the many noteworthy artists whose works are on display.
The 78-year-old Haifa native was one of the first Palestinian visual artists to formally study art in Germany.
“We should note that local Palestinian art only developed in the 1960s and 1970s,” Abdi told The Media Line. “Before this there weren’t any artists who had studied [visual art] at an academy. I’m one of the first.”
Abdi’s paintings highlight key memories from his childhood.
For instance, the acrylic painting, “Refugees Waiting for Their Return” (2018), depicts the artist as a child standing alongside his family in 1948, the year the state of Israel was founded. Many Arabs living in the newly formed country were displaced from their towns and villages, an event Palestinians refer to as the Nakba, or catastrophe.
“In 1948, we fled for our lives via the port and became refugees,” Abdi recounted. “For nearly three years, my family and I lived in refugee camps – first in Lebanon and then in Damascus, Syria. We then returned via a process of family reunification.”
While he strongly identifies with the story of the Palestinian people, Abdi nevertheless also views himself as being closely tied to the cultural scene in Haifa and Israel more broadly.
The Haifa Museum exhibition places works by Israeli and Palestinian artists on an equal footing and marks an important new chapter for Palestinian art, which Abdi says has long been ignored and excluded by most Israeli cultural institutions.
“I think that this re-examination has the opportunity to influence and to encourage collaboration with Palestinian artists, who are an integral part of the Israeli landscape,” he said.
Israeli artist Revital Lessick also views the large-scale exhibition as an exciting new step forward for culture in the city.
Her incredibly detailed wall drawing “My Four Cubits” (2021) showcases fanciful scenes at various iconic Haifa landmarks. Surrealistic animals, smokestacks and humorous figures dot the large pencil drawing.
Lessick also chose to include one of Haifa’s well-known mosques but, she said, the work is not about coexistence.
“It’s more about personal themes and feelings,” she told The Media Line. “But I do live in Haifa so it’s impossible to ignore that aspect and I’m in touch with people who have different opinions. I think that’s how things should be.”
Other highlights in “The Haifa Way” are Israeli masterpieces by the likes of Yair Garbuz, Batia Grossbard, Hannah Levy and Gershon Knispel. Knispel’s 1956 painting, “The Employment Bureau,” depicts recently arrived Jewish immigrants from North Africa as well as Arab workers standing in line outside the city’s unemployment office. A barefooted Arab girl stands in the foreground dressed in rags while holding a toddler, a stark reminder of the harsh economic reality that many faced in Israel during the 1950s.
The plight of the Arab worker is also a central theme for self-described Palestinian artist Saher Miari, whose mixed-media installation, “Strata,” greets visitors at the museum’s main entrance. It emphasizes the important role that Arab construction workers played not only in building up the modern city of Haifa, but also in building up many other parts of Israel.
Miari himself worked for several years in construction.
“When I worked in construction, I saw that these people had no rights and also I saw how much they suffered and how hard the work was,” he told The Media Line.
Miari, 46, was born and still lives in a small village named Makr-Jadeidi, located just east of Acre in northern Israel.
“Including Arab and Palestinian artists in this exhibition testifies to their importance in Haifa and also to the uniqueness of this city, which holds a mosaic of cultures,” he said.
“The Haifa Way: 70th Anniversary of Haifa Museum of Art” opens on Friday, June 18 and will remain on display until Jan. 1, 2022. 


Tags Haifa museum Arab Israeli Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merav Michaeli should let Uber into Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

When it comes to anti-Israel attacks on Jews, it’s time to name the enemy - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by