Violence broke out in Jerusalem once again on Sunday night as young Arabs began throwing bottles at police by the Damascus Gate, KAN reported.
This immediately followed the removal of barricades around the gate to the Old City, which the Palestinians claimed had been one of the catalysts to the recent series of riots and violent clashes in the city over the past week.
The barricades had been placed last week outside the gate to stop young east Jerusalem Arabs from congregating there and instigating violence against police and Jewish passersby.
אחרי הסרת המחסומים: צעירים משליכים בקבוקים לעבר שוטרים בשער שכם@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/SoqTZzmHX5— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 25, 2021
This immediately followed the removal of barricades around the gate to the Old City, which the Palestinians claimed had been one of the catalysts to the recent series of riots and violent clashes in the city over the past week.
Hundreds of Arab youth converged on the area after the barricades were removed, chanting: "With blood and fire we will liberate you, Palestine," before throwing bottles.
Police soon began dispersing people from the Damascus Gate plaza following the violence, according to KAN.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
לילה נוסף של מתיחות בירושלים: המשטרה החלה בפינוי ההמונים מרחבת שער שכם@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/mcoUpAu5Jx— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 25, 2021
The barricades had been placed last week outside the gate to stop young east Jerusalem Arabs from congregating there and instigating violence against police and Jewish passersby.
Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich criticized the removal of the barricades, and said the move was "succumbing to terror" and could end up encouraging further violence.
"Israel shows weakness too often and succumbs to terror and violence, only to suffer twice as much," he said in a statement. "Whoever runs from terror will be pursued by terror. These are the rules of the game in the Middle East."
Smotrich added that the violence in Jerusalem needed to be stopped and the law upheld, and those behind the violence should be met "with the utmost severity."
Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.