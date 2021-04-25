The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Arab protesters throw bottles at police after Jerusalem barricades removed

Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich criticized the removal of the barricades and said the move was "succumbing to terror" and could end up encouraging further violence.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 25, 2021 23:58
Police officers run at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, April 25, 2021. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Police officers run at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, April 25, 2021.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Violence broke out in Jerusalem once again on Sunday night as young Arabs began throwing bottles at police by the Damascus Gate, KAN reported.

This immediately followed the removal of barricades around the gate to the Old City, which the Palestinians claimed had been one of the catalysts to the recent series of riots and violent clashes in the city over the past week.
Hundreds of Arab youth converged on the area after the barricades were removed, chanting: "With blood and fire we will liberate you, Palestine," before throwing bottles.
Police soon began dispersing people from the Damascus Gate plaza following the violence, according to KAN.

The barricades had been placed last week outside the gate to stop young east Jerusalem Arabs from congregating there and instigating violence against police and Jewish passersby.
Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich criticized the removal of the barricades, and said the move was "succumbing to terror" and could end up encouraging further violence.
"Israel shows weakness too often and succumbs to terror and violence, only to suffer twice as much," he said in a statement. "Whoever runs from terror will be pursued by terror. These are the rules of the game in the Middle East."
Smotrich added that the violence in Jerusalem needed to be stopped and the law upheld, and those behind the violence should be met "with the utmost severity."
Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.


