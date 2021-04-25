Hundreds of Arab youth converged on the area after the barricades were removed, chanting: "With blood and fire we will liberate you, Palestine," before throwing bottles.

Police soon began dispersing people from the Damascus Gate plaza following the violence, according to KAN.

pic.twitter.com/mcoUpAu5Jx לילה נוסף של מתיחות בירושלים: המשטרה החלה בפינוי ההמונים מרחבת שער שכם @VeredPelman April 25, 2021

The barricades had been placed last week outside the gate to stop young east Jerusalem Arabs from congregating there and instigating violence against police and Jewish passersby.

Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich criticized the removal of the barricades, and said the move was "succumbing to terror" and could end up encouraging further violence.

"Israel shows weakness too often and succumbs to terror and violence, only to suffer twice as much," he said in a statement. "Whoever runs from terror will be pursued by terror. These are the rules of the game in the Middle East."

Smotrich added that the violence in Jerusalem needed to be stopped and the law upheld, and those behind the violence should be met "with the utmost severity."

Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.

