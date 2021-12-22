The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran must be stopped from obtaining a nuclear bomb, with or without deal - Herzog

"The Iranian nuclear threat must be neutralized once and for all, with or without an agreement. Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons capabilities," Herzog added. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2021 15:40
Israel's new Air Force pilots and graduates of the IAF's 183rd Pilot's Course in December 2021. (photo credit: IDF)
Israel's new Air Force pilots and graduates of the IAF's 183rd Pilot's Course in December 2021.
(photo credit: IDF)
Iran must be stopped from obtaining a nuclear weapon, with or without a deal in Vienna, President Isaac Herzog said on Wednesday at the Israeli Air Force's 183th flight course graduation ceremony.
"Iran is a ticking time-bomb that threatens Israel and the whole Middle East," he said. "This matter is a point of agreement in Israel’s society and leadership. I am following the negotiations around the nuclear deal, and I call on the international community not to be led astray and not to underestimate the gravity of the threat."
"The Iranian nuclear threat must be neutralized once and for all, with or without an agreement. Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons capabilities," he added. 
A US Air Force B-1b heavy bomber was escorted by an IAF F-15 fighter jet above Israeli airspace on October 30, 2021 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) A US Air Force B-1b heavy bomber was escorted by an IAF F-15 fighter jet above Israeli airspace on October 30, 2021 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan who is visiting Israel and said that the strong relationship between Israel and the US allows the sides to “talk openly and candidly about all the shared challenges that we’re facing."   
“These days are pretty important,” Bennett said. “What happens in Vienna has profound ramifications for the stability of the Middle East and the security of Israel for the upcoming years. And that’s why it’s such a timely meeting.”


