The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Attempted terror attack in Tel Aviv Central Station thwarted

A Palestinian teen carrying a kitchen knife was detained by security guards before he could carry out a terror attack in Tel Aviv.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2021 15:20
Business owners in the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station are waiting for answers (photo credit: DAVID KING/FLICKR)
Business owners in the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station are waiting for answers
(photo credit: DAVID KING/FLICKR)
An attempted terror attack by a 14-year-old Palestinian teen was thwarted by security guards at the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station on Thursday morning, N12 reported.
A man reported the Palestinian teen to security guards at the station after he acted in a suspicious manner.
Security guards who arrived at the scene detained the boy after detecting a kitchen knife under his jacket.
The Palestinian was eventually arrested by Israel Police and will be interrogated by officers.
Terror attacks have become rampant over the last few weeks in Israel. However, they have mostly been contained in Jerusalem and the West Bank.


Tags Israel Israel Police Tel Aviv Terrorism Terror Attack Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas recognizes the reality of Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

East Jerusalem needs urban renewal - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Trump turns on Bibi with one word

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Emily Schrader

Two-state solution still is Israel's only option - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Noy Peri Ravid

Here's how to run an influencers campaign - opinion

 By NOY PERI RAVID
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by