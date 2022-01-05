Palestinian sentenced to two life sentences for murder of Yehuda Guetta

The Judea Military Court on Wednesday sentenced Muntasir Shalabi to two life sentences for the terror murder of 19-year-old Yehuda Guetta in a drive-by shooting on May 2, 2021, at the Tapuah Junction.

Shalabi, 44, who may also get a significant fine, was convicted in August 2021 of the terror murder as well as of multiple attempted murder counts due to his attack wounding of two other 19-year-olds during the attack.

Funeral of Yehuda Guetta, who was killed in the Tapuah Junction attack on May 2nd, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) In theory, the IDF West Bank Courts have the possibility of a deaths sentence, but pin practice the judges follow the Israeli civilian courts, where there has been no such punishment other than for arch-Nazi Adolf Eichman.

In addition, five others were indicted in the Judea Military Court in the Spring for obstruction of justice by giving Shalabi a place to hide during the initial manhunt when he managed to avoid arrest. The indictment was filed following a combined interrogation by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the police.In addition, five others were indicted in the Judea Military Court in the Spring for obstruction of justice by giving Shalabi a place to hide during the initial manhunt when he managed to avoid arrest.All of these five are being kept in police custody until the conclusion of their trials.

In late June 2021, there was an additional suspect who was also expected to be indicted in the future for harboring Shalabi in his efforts to avoid authorities.

Shalabi was eventually arrested in the town of Silwad.

A resident of Jerusalem, Guetta had been a student in the Itamar Yeshiva. He is survived by his parents, four brothers, and two sisters.

"Yehuda in the last few days, we worried as you fought for your life, we prayed from the depths of our hearts that you would overcome your wounds, and across the entire country we begged for your recovery, but this morning, to our great sorrow, these prayers have turned to a eulogy," the Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion , said solemnly at Guetta’s funeral on May 6.

"Our hearts are broken - but our spirits are strong," Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said, calling upon the government to establish a settlement near Tapuah Junction in Guetta's memory.

"I send sincere condolences to Yehuda Guetta's family," former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said within minutes of hearing of the young man's death.

"These are difficult moments for the Guetta family and the entire nation of Israel shares in your sorrow," he said.

"My heart goes out to the Guetta family who lost Yehuda tonight, only 19-years-old, who was shot during the heinous terrorist attack at the Tapuah Junction," a statement by Defense Minister Benny Gantz read.

Tovah Lazaroff and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.