NGO: Pillay is biased against Israel, must be ousted from UNHRC probe

Geneva-based UN Watch sent a letter to Pillay and to the President of the UNHRC, asking for her recusal.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 14:48

Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 15:32
OPERATION GUARDIAN OF THE WALLS (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON / FLASH 90)
OPERATION GUARDIAN OF THE WALLS
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON / FLASH 90)

Legal expert Navi Pillay has a long history of bias against the Jewish state and should be removed from her position as chair of the UNHRC's Commission of Inquiry against Israel Navi Pillay, charged the non-governmental group UN Watch on Monday.

The Geneva-based NGO sent a letter to Pillay and to the President of the UNHRC, asking for her recusal. It also requested a legal opinion on the matter from the UN Legal Counsel Under-Secretary-General Miguel de Serpa Soares.

It also asked that her application to become a member of the prob be made public.

In its 30-page petition, the NGO stated that "UN Watch (petitioner) requests that Navi Pillay recuse herself from the Commission of Inquiry (COI) .. on grounds that her numerous prior public statements.. evince demonstrable bias against Israel including on issues specifically related to the case and controversy that is the object of this inquiry.”

Pillay, the NGO continued, "cannot impartially investigate Israel for alleged war crimes, human rights abuse and racism, when she has a long record of one-sided statements that single out Israel for condemnation over alleged war crimes, human rights abuses and racism," the NGO continued.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay. (credit: REUTERS)United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay. (credit: REUTERS)

A native of South Africa, Pillay has served as the former High Commissioner of Human Rights, as a judge on the International Criminal Court and as the President of the International Criminal Tribune for Rwanda.

Last year she was appointed to head a three-person Commission of Inquiry, which is an open-ended probe into alleged Israeli human rights violations and possible war crimes.

The first report is due out this July, during the UNHRC's 50th session. Israel fears the COI will charge it with the crime of apartheid.

UN Watch has argued that Pillay has already stated that she believes Israel is guilty of apartheid and therefore cannot head that probe. 

The NGO noted that in 2017 Pillay had spoken publicly in an interview that can be found on YouTube about her belief that Israel was an apartheid state. 

"Apartheid is now being declared a crime against humanity in the Rome Statute and it means the enforced segregation of people on racial lines and that is what is happening in Israel," Pillay stated.

She also signed a petition in 2020 calling to boycott theta Jewish state entitled "Sanction Apartheid Israel."

But the UN Watch did not just rely on that one factor. It looked at her actions and statements dating back to 2008, to show that she had a history of condemning Israel.

UN Watch said such examples run counter to the requirement of impartiality set by UN probes.

It asked that "Pillay recuse herself on account of bis or else be removed by the President of the Council."



