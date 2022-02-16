The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Nasrallah brags about missiles, drones, reminisces on 1st Lebanese War

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 17:45
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised speech, in this screengrab taken from Al-Manar TV footage, Lebanon October 18, 2021. (photo credit: AL-MANAR TV/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah bragged about the terrorist movement's missile and drone capabilities and discounted Israeli attempts to stop weapons shipments, during a speech on Wednesday marking the anniversary of the assassination of former Hezbollah secretary-general Abbas al-Moussawi.

Nasrallah claimed that the movement is able to convert thousands of its missiles into precision missiles and has been working to do so alongside Iran for years, adding that Israel's "war between wars" has been "fruitless." He additionally claimed that Israel's actions to confront Hezbollah's weapons projects had actually led to "excellent results" for the movement.

The Hezbollah leader added that the movement is able to manufacture drones and will sell to whoever wants to buy.

Nasrallah encouraged Israel to keep trying to find the multiple locations where Hezbollah stores and produces weapons. He added that "we may be facing an Ansariya 2" a seeming reference to a deadly ambush that targeted the Israeli Shayetet 13 special operations unit near the town of Ansariya in 1997.

The Hezbollah leader stated that since Hezbollah had activated air defenses in Lebanon, Israeli military air traffic had decreased over the country.

HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the Lebanese border with Israel in May. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the Lebanese border with Israel in May. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Nasrallah additionally compared the current situation in Lebanon to the situation in 1982, saying that both now and then the "identity" of Lebanon was "under threat" and that it was Hezbollah who preserved the country's identity in 1982 and would continue to do so.

"The resistance continues to work by confronting the threats, ambitions and projects of the enemy. It protects Lebanon. It supports the people of Palestine and has its eye on Jerusalem and the holy sites, despite all the conspiracies and difficulties inside and outside," said Nasrallah.

The Hezbollah leader dismissed claims that the movement was attempting to prevent elections and added that the movement insisted on protecting and strengthening the Lebanese Army. "What is required in the coming weeks is for people to listen consciously and logically," said Nasrallah.

Nasrallah pushed the claim that Israel was declining, saying that "in 2006, the 'Great Israel' fell." Nasrallah claimed that senior leaders in Israel had a similar opinion. Iran and its proxies often push claims that Israel is declining and will be destroyed.

The Hezbollah leader ridiculed countries that normalized relations with Israel, saying that they were trying to "inject some life" into Israel.

"One of the signs of the decline and demise of the entity is the unwillingness of the Israelis to bear the risks of fighting - and the Israeli youth today do not go to the army - the decline of the Israelis’ confidence in the army and the increase in emigration," said Nasrallah.

He also ridiculed offers of aid to Lebanon by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, saying that Hezbollah has seen "soldiers on the border searching in the garbage so that they could eat."

Hezbollah-affiliated reporters often take pictures of soldiers along the border with Lebanon in attempts to ridicule them, including making fun of soldiers who are resting.

In a speech earlier this month, Nasrallah wrote off Israeli threats against the movement's precision missile program, saying that "if the Israeli entity was certain of victory over Hezbollah through the war, it would not have hesitated for one moment."

Earlier this month, Gantz issued an administrative seizure order on Sunday against three Lebanese companies for allegedly providing raw materials to Hezbollah for its precision missile project.



