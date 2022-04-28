IDF to call up reservists for West Bank, Seam Line security

The IDF will be calling up reservists in order to continue to have troop presence along the Seam Line to prevent Palestinians from illegally crossing into Israel from the West Bank.

The decision to recruit reserve battalions in the coming weeks comes after a situational assessment and was approved by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi.

A total of six reserve battalions will be called up in a number of rounds and will enable the military to deploy troops to the Central Command as well as the full operational competence and training of the IDF.

Some of the battalions will be assigned to the Central Command while others will replace units in the Northern and Southern Commands who have been redeployed to the Central Command area.

“The recruitment will enable the continued effort to prevent terrorists from crossing and the illegal passage in the seam area of Judea and Samaria,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

IDF operates along the Seam Line as repairs take place, April, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

There are some 150,000 Palestinians who enter Israel legally from the West Bank and according to some estimates, another 30,000 cross through holes in the West Bank fence each day, mostly men who have not received permits but want to work in Israel.

According to the military, subject to Kohavi’s decision and in light of operational needs, some of the reserve battalions will be summoned by an exceptional order. Nevertheless, the order is not immediate and will be a notice of at least three weeks.

The IDF has reinforced troops in the West Bank by 12 battalions for a total of 25 battalions in order to bring the current wave of violence to an end without further attacks. In the past month and a half, four deadly attacks killed 14 Israelis.

The huge boost in troops allows the military to carry out offensive operations in the West Bank and deploy troops along the security fence in order to prevent Palestinians from crossing into Israel through holes in the fence.

The IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police have been focusing their sights on the northern West Bank and the Palestinian cities of Jenin, Nablus, Hebron and Tulkaram and their surrounding villages.

The increase in troop deployment to the West Bank is expected to last until the end of the year.

With at least two of the attacks carried out by Palestinians who illegally crossed into Israel through holes in the fence, the IDF has already begun to dig trenches to prevent vehicles from crossing as well as additional defenses along the barrier.

“Our task is to close the seam zone in a way that will not allow illegal passage,” Kohavi said from the scene of the engineering work two weeks ago, adding that “we will continue to operate in any place, with any method, and to the extent necessary to thwart terror. In recent days, we have significantly strengthened the area with forces and engineering means in order to improve the barrier’s infrastructure.”

In a separate effort, the Defense Ministry approved a NIS 300 million project to upgrade a 40-kilometer stretch of the barrier. Similar to barriers along the border with Egypt, the 9m high barrier will be comprised of concrete, protective equipment and additional technological components.

It will stretch from the Salem area in the northern West Bank to the Bat Hefer region.