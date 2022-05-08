Bloodstained banknotes led security forces to Elad killers

Blood on banknotes and a suspicious lump of grass led Israeli security forces to the two Palestinian terrorists who killed three Israelis last week in the Haredi city of Elad.

IDF forces, Shin Bet officers and police caught the two suspects 19-year-old As’sad al-Rifai and 20-year-old Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir, both from Rumana in the Jenin area of the West Bank, alive in a forested area close to Elad near Park Nahshonim.

Lieutenant Y., a deputy platoon commander from the Maglan unit, (who can’t be identified), told reporters that he had been searching for the terrorists from Thursday evening until this morning when he noticed an “unusual lump of grass” nearby.

“We identified what looked like a body that was suspicious in a bush and as I approached closer I saw the body was breathing and I called for backup and we surprised them. They were exhausted and did not resist arrest.”

According to a senior IDF officer in the Central Command, some 800 IDF troops took part in the manhunt, including forces from the IDF’s Commando Brigade (Egoz, Maglan, Duvdevan units as well as the Ghost unit, Lotar counter-terrorism unit and the Mirol tracking unit.

Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai congratulating the forces that caught the two Elad terrorists, May 8, 2022. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

“The terrorists came from our sector and we bear responsibility,” he said.

The officer, who took part in the search, told reporters that security forces had set up a joint command center near Nahsholim and that the area where the terrorists were caught had been searched several times during the chase.

When the money with bloodstains was found by forces on Saturday, it was the “last hint” that the terrorists were in the area. Security forces got the DNA back at 2AM that confirmed they were in the area.

According to the senior officer, “the terrorists were exhausted and that is how we thought we would find them.”

Y said that he had searched the area several times during the chase and when he located the terrorists, they were hidden under a bush and did not have any food or water with them. They did not have cell phones on them either.

While the two did not talk at first “because they were totally surprised,” Y explained that they were quickly able to identify them.

In a video from the scene, al-Rifai is seen identifying himself and his accomplice Subhi Sbaihat. When asked by an officer what he was doing in the area, he answered “an operation, the Elad operation.”

The officer asked what happened in the operation to which he answered “I don’t know exactly, we hit people.”