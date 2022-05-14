The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

PA doubles down, won't investigate Abu Akleh killing with Israel

The PA’s refusal to cooperate with Israel in the investigation came amid reports that the US had exerted pressure on the Palestinians in this regard.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: MAY 14, 2022 14:34
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waves to people as he bids farewell to Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during a live fire exchange in Jenin, in Ramallah in the West Bank May 12, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waves to people as he bids farewell to Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during a live fire exchange in Jenin, in Ramallah in the West Bank May 12, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

The Palestinian Authority over the weekend reiterated its refusal to hold a joint investigation with Israel into the killing of Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.

The PA’s refusal to cooperate with Israel in the investigation came amid reports that the US had exerted pressure on the Palestinians in this regard.

A PA official said that the Palestinians were prepared to “fully cooperate” with the US and other parties on the case. Abu Akleh, 51, was a US citizen and held an Israeli-ID card in her capacity as a resident of Jerusalem.

On Thursday, senior PLO official Hussein al-Sheikh, who is considered No. 2 in the PA leadership, said that the Palestinians won’t hand over to Israel the bullet that was removed from the head of Abu Akleh, who was fatally shot early Wednesday while covering an IDF operation in Jenin.

On Saturday, al-Sheikh, who serves as PA Minister for Civil Affairs, said that the Palestinians “welcome the participation of all international bodies in the investigation.”

Family and friends carry the coffin of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin, during her funeral in Jerusalem, May 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)Family and friends carry the coffin of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin, during her funeral in Jerusalem, May 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Sheikh said that these bodies should contact the Palestinian Public Prosecution, which issued its initial report on the incident on Friday night.

Sheikh added that what happened during the funeral of Abu Akleh in Jerusalem on Friday afternoon “reinforces our position that rejects Israel’s participation in this investigation.”

He was referring to the violence that erupted between Palestinians and the Israel Police at the French Hospital in east Jerusalem, where the funeral procession began.

A statement issued by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Public Prosecution said that an initial investigation has shown that Abu Akleh was shot by IDF soldiers.

According to the statement, “the only source of gunfire at the scene where Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed was the Israeli occupation forces.”

The prosecution said that while it was continuing the investigation into “the heinous crime committed by the occupation forces, preliminary investigations concluded that the only source of fire at the scene of the crime was from the occupation forces.”

It went on to claim that the investigations indicated that the IDF soldiers “deliberately committed their crime.”

It further claimed that “fresh traces and marks on the tree near which she was hit were a result of direct shooting towards the crime scene, as well as the position of the nearest occupation force was about 150 meters away when Shireen Abu Akleh was shot while wearing a journalist's uniform and a protective helmet.”

The prosecution said that the results of the initial forensic medical report indicated that the direct cause of death was a laceration of the brain caused by a high-velocity projectile penetrating into the skull cavity through the entrance wound, and then the projectile exited from the cavity through the exit wound and hit after exiting the inner side of the protective helmet and rebounded to settle inside the lacerated tissues inside the skull.

It said that the projectile was extracted from the head of Abu Akleh and sent to the crime laboratory to prepare a detailed technical report on the matter.

The Palestinian prosecution said that its representatives will hold a press conference to announce the final results of the investigation as soon as it’s completed and vowed to continue documenting Israeli “crimes” in preparation for bringing them before the International Criminal Court.



Tags Israel Palestinian Authority Palestinians investigation Shireen abu Akleh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
3

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
4

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
5

Gantz says Israel protects ‘freedom of worship’ at ambassador Iftar dinner

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by