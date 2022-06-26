The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

IDF to use elite intelligence troops to map clash that killed Shireen Abu Akleh 

The IDF teams mapping out the scene of Abu Akleh's death will also include officers from Unit 9900 as well as other intelligence staff.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JUNE 26, 2022 14:29

Updated: JUNE 26, 2022 14:30
The body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in during a live fire exchange between Palestinians and IDF in Jenin, is brought to the offices of the news channel in Ramallah in the West Bank, May 11, 2022. (photo credit: ABBAS MOMANI/POOL VIA REUTERS)
The body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in during a live fire exchange between Palestinians and IDF in Jenin, is brought to the offices of the news channel in Ramallah in the West Bank, May 11, 2022.
(photo credit: ABBAS MOMANI/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The Israeli Defense Forces have added additional teams including those from elite intelligence units to help bolster its investigation into the death of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed in Jenin in May.

According to Ynet News, The teams include special units from Military Intelligence Unit 9900 which is responsible for gathering visual intelligence including geographical data from satellites and aircraft, as well as mapping and interpreting visual intelligence (VISINT).

The teams will also include officers from Unit 9900 who specialize in mapping as well as other intelligence staff.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit did not respond to the report.

“Urban areas are more complicated, it takes a lot of GEOINT, sensors, and the right technology to connect the dots to give the full picture.”

Lt.-Col. F

Death of Shireen Abu Akleh

Abu Akleh,  who was wearing a press vest and helmet, was struck by a bullet to the head while covering an IDF raid that saw heavy clashes between forces and Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank city of Jenin in mid-May. 

Shireen Abu Akleh (credit: AL JAZEERA) Shireen Abu Akleh (credit: AL JAZEERA)

The military said that they entered Jenin in order to carry out arrests and were met by “widespread and uncontrolled gunfire” as well as accurate shots and improvised explosive devices hurled toward troops. 

Abu Akleh was killed towards the end of the raid on the outskirts of Burqin near the West Bank city and injured another journalist Ali Sammoudi.

Mapping out the battlefield

The day after her death, soldiers reenacted the scene to create a 3D picture of the scene in an attempt to better understand where the soldiers and armed Palestinians were in order to analyze shooting angles. 

The IDF hopes that the high-resolution satellite images and mapping teams will be able to bring about a clearer picture of the scene.

“Urban areas are more complicated, it takes a lot of GEOINT, sensors, and the right technology to connect the dots to give the full picture,”  Lt.-Col. F, the commander of the unit told The Jerusalem Post in a recent interview. 

F explained that troops use Artificial Intelligence to extract buildings from images in order to best understand the scale and make-up of the buildings and other structures in an area.

Israel blamed in recent reports

Israel has been blamed for her death by the Palestinian Authority and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as well as media outlets that have carried out investigative reports.

The IDF has not ruled out the possibility that she was shot by a Palestinian gunman or an IDF soldier, saying that the only way to determine who fired the bullet was to carry out a ballistic test to match the bullet with the gun.

Though the IDF has reportedly narrowed down the rifle which may have fired the bullet that hit Abu Akleh, the Palestinian side has refused to hand over the bullet that was taken from her body to Israel which they say deliberately targeted her.

Her death sparked international outrage against Israel and IDF forces but the IDF’s Military Advocate General Brig.-Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi has said that opening a criminal investigation is warranted only when there is suspicion of a criminal offense but “during intense combat activity like in Jenin, the death of an individual in itself does not automatically raise such suspicion.”

On Friday a spokesperson for the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani said that "it is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation.”

"Where is the bullet?"

Following the UN report that accused Israel of firing the deadly bullet, the IDF released its own statement titled “where is the bullet?” in which it said that the “Palestinian Authority does, from time to time, conduct joint investigations with Israel,” and its refusal to share it “indicates what its true considerations are.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also called once again on the PA to hand over the bullet after hearing of the UN report.

"I once again call on the PA to deliver the bullet that hit Shireen to the State of Israel," he said. "That is what must be done in order to uncover the truth." 

Expressing his condolences over her death, Gantz said that “her loved ones deserve to know the truth behind her tragic death. We may only uncover the truth by conducting a thorough ballistic, forensic investigation and not through unfounded investigations such as the one published by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights."

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report. 



Tags IDF investigation Shireen abu Akleh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

Russia warns of 'non-diplomatic' response to Kaliningrad restrictions

Lithuanian Army soldiers hold Lithuanian and NATO flags during the celebration of the 15th anniversary of Lithuania's membership in NATO in Vilnius, Lithuania March 30, 2019.
4

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region
5

Explosion may have hit IRGC missile base in west Tehran - report

An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by