Lapid blasts Netanyahu, says Israel received 100% security guarantees

Under the maritime border deal, revealed on Sunday, Israel will receive royalties from gas that Lebanon extracts in the disputed area of the Mediterranean Sea.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 3, 2022 11:32

Updated: OCTOBER 3, 2022 12:13
Israeli foreign minister and Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid walks next to Head of opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu at the assembly hall for a special session in memory of Israel's first Prime Minister David Ben Gurion, on November 8, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli foreign minister and Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid walks next to Head of opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu at the assembly hall for a special session in memory of Israel's first Prime Minister David Ben Gurion, on November 8, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid slammed back at Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, saying that the Likud leader did not understand the details of the new gas deal between Israel and Lebanon. 

Under the deal, revealed on Sunday, Israel will receive royalties from gas that Lebanon extracts in the disputed area of the Mediterranean Sea.

“Some facts for Netanyahu, simply because he did not see the agreement” Israel receives 100% of its security needs, 100% of the Karish field and even some of the profits of the Lebanese reservoir,” Lapid said on Monday morning. “I understand that it hurts you that you were not able to reach such an agreement, but that is no reason to join Nasrallah's propaganda. It is possible to praise a government that works and brings results to the people of Israel.”

Both sides received a proposed economic waters agreement over the weekend from US Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein, who has traveled repeatedly between Beirut and Jerusalem over the past year to negotiate the deal.

Karish gas field, located in Israel territory and disputed by Lebanon. (credit: ENERGEAN) Karish gas field, located in Israel territory and disputed by Lebanon. (credit: ENERGEAN)

The deal will have Israel concede the entire triangle of economic waters that had been in dispute with Lebanon in 2012-2021, but not the extended triangle that Lebanon demanded in early 2021. It will also allow Lebanon to develop the entire Kana Field, which extends South into what would be Israeli waters.

Netanyahu accused Lapid of surrendering to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and his threats to attack Israel.

“Yair Lapid shamefully surrendered to [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah’s threats,” Netanyahu stated. “He is giving Hezbollah sovereign territory of the State of Israel with a huge gas reservoir that belongs to you, the citizens of Israel.”



