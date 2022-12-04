Seven terror suspects arrested by Israeli forces in West Bank

Seven wanted men were arrested in the Judea and Samaria region late Saturday night in a joint mission by the IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police.

Operating in Ein Kiniyye, Dayr 'Amr and Beit Furik, security forces arrested a number of men wanted in regard to security concerns. Two people were also arrested in the Binyamin region, another two were arrested in the Yehuda region, and a third pair was arrested in the area where the Etzion Brigade operates.

In the Nablus Casbah, a vehicle suspected of carrying out an attempted shooting attack on a military post near the Jit junction last Wednesday was located and confiscated.

Two additional suspects who were thought to have participated in "terrorist activities," according to the IDF, were arrested in the Binyamin region.

Attempted ramming attacks

During the operation, a suspicious vehicle drove full speed at the security forces, who shot at the vehicle, injuring and arresting the driver per suspect arrest procedure. A similar incident occurred a short while later, as well.

IDF soldiers carry out arrests as part of Operation Break the Wave. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

There were no casualties to Israel's security forces. The arrested wanted persons were transferred for further investigation by the security forces.

The arrests were carried out as part of Operation Break the Wave, an ongoing operation to arrest terror suspects to prevent potential atrocities.