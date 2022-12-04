The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Seven terror suspects arrested by Israeli forces in West Bank

Two attempted ramming attacks target security forces carrying out operation to arrest terror suspects

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 11:04
IDF soldiers carry out arrests as part of Operation Break the Wave. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers carry out arrests as part of Operation Break the Wave.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Seven wanted men were arrested in the Judea and Samaria region late Saturday night in a joint mission by the IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police.

Operating in Ein Kiniyye, Dayr 'Amr and Beit Furik, security forces arrested a number of men wanted in regard to security concerns. Two people were also arrested in the Binyamin region, another two were arrested in the Yehuda region, and a third pair was arrested in the area where the Etzion Brigade operates.

In the Nablus Casbah, a vehicle suspected of carrying out an attempted shooting attack on a military post near the Jit junction last Wednesday was located and confiscated.

Two additional suspects who were thought to have participated in "terrorist activities," according to the IDF, were arrested in the Binyamin region.

Attempted ramming attacks

During the operation, a suspicious vehicle drove full speed at the security forces, who shot at the vehicle, injuring and arresting the driver per suspect arrest procedure. A similar incident occurred a short while later, as well.

IDF soldiers carry out arrests as part of Operation Break the Wave. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF soldiers carry out arrests as part of Operation Break the Wave. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

There were no casualties to Israel's security forces. The arrested wanted persons were transferred for further investigation by the security forces.

The arrests were carried out as part of Operation Break the Wave, an ongoing operation to arrest terror suspects to prevent potential atrocities. 



Tags Border Police IDF Shin Bet Terrorism Operation Break the Wave
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
5

Kanye West's antisemitism inspired by Louis Farrakhan - opinion

OBSERVERS OF antisemitism quickly grasped that Kanye West’s (right) antisemitism closely mirrors that of Minister Louis Farrakhan (left), the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by