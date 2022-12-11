The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Ex-Israeli defense officials to SCOTUS: Social media platforms aid, abet terrorism

Top former Israeli defense and intelligence officials file amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court in support of a terror victims' case against Google.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2022 15:01

Updated: DECEMBER 11, 2022 15:12
A view of the U.S. Supreme Court building on the first day of the court's new term in Washington, U.S. October 3, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
A view of the U.S. Supreme Court building on the first day of the court's new term in Washington, U.S. October 3, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Top former Israeli defense and intelligence officials filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court in support of a terror victims' case against Google, blaming the social media platform giant, for aiding and abetting terror.  

The case - Gonzalez v. Google -  was brought by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old American student who was killed by an ISIS terrorist in a café in Paris, in an attack that the family claims was influenced by social media. 

The plaintiffs are challenging the use of social media algorithms to spread and recommend posts that radicalize and incite violence, arguing that by taking an active part in "recommending" and "pushing" these posts to other users, social media platforms are in violation of the Antiterrorism Act and should not enjoy protection under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which until now has shielded Big Tech from similar lawsuits.

The Gonzalez family argued that Google was in part liable for Nohemi’s death because YouTube, which is owned by the tech giant, essentially recommended videos by the Islamic State group to some users through its algorithms. Google and YouTube are part of Alphabet Inc.

The case reached the Supreme Court after the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Google, saying they were protected from such claims because of Section 230.

Biden administration in response to SCOTUS

Last week, the Biden administration filed a response to the Supreme Court and while it did not argue that Google should be held liable in the Gonzalez case it said that algorithms used by YouTube and other providers should be subject to a different kind of scrutiny. Justice Department lawyers called for the Supreme Court to return the case to the 9th Circuit for further review.

The amicus brief filed by the Israelis was signed by the former defense minister and IDF chief of staff Moshe (Bogie) Yaalon, former police commissioner, Roni Alsheikh, former National Security Council head, Yaacov Amidror, former head of Military Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Tamir Hayman, and Haim Tomer, a former top Mossad officer.

"Owing to the sophisticated algorithms instituted by social media platforms, terrorist groups, old and emerging alike, can now reach and mobilize new adherents to effectuate terror waves of street-level stabbings or hit-and-run vehicle collisions, all under the radar of counter-terrorist agencies," the amicus brief signed by the former officials said.

Former Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2016 (credit: REUTERS)Former Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2016 (credit: REUTERS)

Attorney David Tolchin of the Jaroslawicz & Jaros law firm in New York, who submitted the brief on the Israelis’ behalf, said that the officials did so to ensure that the court knows how terrorist groups have become more sophisticated in internet use over the last few years. 

“The sophisticated algorithms that generate enormous revenue for social media platforms are being abused to radicalize and incite new members to commit terror attacks,” Tolchin said. “Big Tech companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter must be incentivized to use their technology to interrupt the deadly wave of terrorism that is not abating. It can only be done the old-fashioned way, where Big Tech will feel it in the pocketbook. No company should be immunized from suit when it aids and abets terrorists.”

“The sophisticated algorithms that generate enormous revenue for social media platforms are being abused to radicalize and incite new members to commit terror attacks.”

David Tolchin

The Shurat HaDin Law Center in Tel Aviv, whose president Nitsana Darshan Leitner represents the Gonzalez family, welcomed the amicus brief. 

"The amicus brief is nothing but an indictment against the multi-billion internet giants which scarified the lives of millions around the world for an extra buck added to the value of their shares. Instead of using their advanced algorithms to create a safer environment on their platforms, they used it to spread hate and violence,” Darshan Leitner said. “We trust SCOTUS will see the injustice created by the platforms' misuse of the extraordinary protection granted to them almost three decades ago, which they neither need nor deserve today". 

Additional amicus briefs were filed by Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, Facebook, the American Civil Liberties Union, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, the National Police Association and a large number of US states. 



Tags Supreme Court Terrorism google Biden administration
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by