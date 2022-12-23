The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Ramming attack: Two police officers lightly injured, attacker shot

A resident of Kafr Kasem in his 20s ran over and shot at two policemen.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2022 07:32

Updated: DECEMBER 23, 2022 07:41
Police car at night (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police car at night
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Two police officers were lightly injured early Friday morning when an assailant from Kafr Kassem attempted to run them over, shooting at them and throwing molotov cocktails as he went along.

Naim Badir, a resident of Kafr Kassem in his 20s, was killed following his attack by other security officials on location with the police officers. The police officers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

How it happened

The incident began in the middle of the night when Badir was driving his car, intending to hit the police officers who were on duty in his town.

The police officers were injured from the car's impact. Badir then shot at them with a gun and threw Molotov cocktails in their direction. He was shot and killed by security forces as a result.

Israel Police immediately opened an investigation into the whole incident, attempting to search for additional suspects. They performed searches alongside the Shin Bet, entering the facility from which Badir came when he attempted the attack, and found numerous weapons, ammo and Molotov cocktails.

Israel Police patrol car [File] (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Israel Police patrol car [File] (credit: Wikimedia Commons)


