Ramming attack: Two police officers lightly injured, attacker shot

Two police officers were lightly injured early Friday morning when an assailant from Kafr Kassem attempted to run them over, shooting at them and throwing molotov cocktails as he went along.

Naim Badir, a resident of Kafr Kassem in his 20s, was killed following his attack by other security officials on location with the police officers. The police officers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

How it happened

The incident began in the middle of the night when Badir was driving his car, intending to hit the police officers who were on duty in his town.

The police officers were injured from the car's impact. Badir then shot at them with a gun and threw Molotov cocktails in their direction. He was shot and killed by security forces as a result.

Israel Police immediately opened an investigation into the whole incident, attempting to search for additional suspects. They performed searches alongside the Shin Bet, entering the facility from which Badir came when he attempted the attack, and found numerous weapons, ammo and Molotov cocktails.