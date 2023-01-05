Security cabinet discusses sanctions against PA after ICJ decision

The newly installed security cabinet held its first meeting on Thursday to debate sanctioning the Palestinian Authority over its push for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to issue an advisory opinion on the legality of Israel's "occupation" of Palestinian territory.

The topic of such meetings is often kept secret and the Prime Minister's Office did not release any conclusions from the meeting.

PMO accidentally sends out uncensored photos

It did, however, announce that a meeting was held, sending photographs and even a short video to the media. Among the participants at the meeting was the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj.-Gen. Ghassan Alyan and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.

In one of the photos it was possible to see a presentation on the issue by Alyan. The PMO then resent a photograph that was properly blurred.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads security cabinet meeting, January 5, 2023(Credit: Roi Avraham/GMO)

The debate came just one week after the United Nations General Assembly voted 87-26, with 53 abstentions to seek a non-binding advisory opinion from the ICJ.

Among the sanction ideas that have been publicly floated is visa restrictions for PA officials and the possible withholding of tax fees that Israel collects on behalf on the PA.