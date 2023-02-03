The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israel's Shin Bet reveals foiled Hamas terrorist plot

One of the suspects was recruited by a group of terrorist operatives operating within the military wing of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2023 12:36
Mohammad Amin Moslah, 24, and Mohammad Fayad Mahamid, 28, were arrested for plotting a terror attack a few weeks ago during an investigation by the Shin Bet. (photo credit: Shin Bet Communications)
Mohammad Amin Moslah, 24, and Mohammad Fayad Mahamid, 28, were arrested for plotting a terror attack a few weeks ago during an investigation by the Shin Bet.
(photo credit: Shin Bet Communications)

The Shin Bet foiled a Hamas terrorist plot and arrested two Israeli citizens on suspicion of involvement, the agency revealed on Friday.

As part of a joint activity of Israeli security forces and the Menashe Area Crime Unit of the Israel Police, two Israeli citizens - Mohammad Amin Moslah, 24, and Mohammad Fayad Mahamid, 28 - were arrested a few weeks ago during an investigation by the Shin Bet.

The investigation revealed that Moslah was recruited by a group of terrorist operatives operating within the military wing of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in order to carry out a bomb attack in Israel and that he recruited his friend Mahamid.

Splitting off from Hamas and striking out on their own

The two severed contact with the original group in the Gaza Strip due to differences of opinion that emerged regarding the appropriate target for the attack. They were asked to plan an attack on election day, but the Hamas operatives wanted the attack to target civilians, while the two Israelis wanted the attack to be targeted at soldiers.

After severing ties with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Moslah and Mahamid stole weapons from soldiers, preparing to eventually use them. In order to put their plans into action, the two began to gather intelligence on bus stops frequented by soldiers, practiced shooting different types of firearms and secured for themselves a stolen vehicle.

Weapons found by Israeli security forces during the investigation into would-be terrorists Arab Israelis Mohammad Amin Moslah, 24, and Mohammad Fayad Mahamid, 28. (credit: Shin Bet Communications)Weapons found by Israeli security forces during the investigation into would-be terrorists Arab Israelis Mohammad Amin Moslah, 24, and Mohammad Fayad Mahamid, 28. (credit: Shin Bet Communications)

On several occasions, the suspects examined different bus stops on the road between Kafr Kara and Givat Ada and along Highway 65.

They ultimately decided to carry out the attack against the soldiers at a bus station near the Golani Brigade training base, which is located in the area near Kafr Kara as it is packed with IDF soldiers, especially on Thursdays.

The results of the investigation were sent to the Haifa District Attorney's Office, and on Friday an indictment was filed against Moslah and Mahamid, attributing serious security offenses to them.



Tags Gaza Hamas Shin Bet Terrorism Arab Israeli
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by