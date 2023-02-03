Israel's Shin Bet reveals foiled Hamas terrorist plot

The Shin Bet foiled a Hamas terrorist plot and arrested two Israeli citizens on suspicion of involvement, the agency revealed on Friday.

As part of a joint activity of Israeli security forces and the Menashe Area Crime Unit of the Israel Police, two Israeli citizens - Mohammad Amin Moslah, 24, and Mohammad Fayad Mahamid, 28 - were arrested a few weeks ago during an investigation by the Shin Bet.

The investigation revealed that Moslah was recruited by a group of terrorist operatives operating within the military wing of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in order to carry out a bomb attack in Israel and that he recruited his friend Mahamid.

Splitting off from Hamas and striking out on their own

The two severed contact with the original group in the Gaza Strip due to differences of opinion that emerged regarding the appropriate target for the attack. They were asked to plan an attack on election day, but the Hamas operatives wanted the attack to target civilians, while the two Israelis wanted the attack to be targeted at soldiers.

After severing ties with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Moslah and Mahamid stole weapons from soldiers, preparing to eventually use them. In order to put their plans into action, the two began to gather intelligence on bus stops frequented by soldiers, practiced shooting different types of firearms and secured for themselves a stolen vehicle.

Weapons found by Israeli security forces during the investigation into would-be terrorists Arab Israelis Mohammad Amin Moslah, 24, and Mohammad Fayad Mahamid, 28. (credit: Shin Bet Communications)

On several occasions, the suspects examined different bus stops on the road between Kafr Kara and Givat Ada and along Highway 65.

They ultimately decided to carry out the attack against the soldiers at a bus station near the Golani Brigade training base, which is located in the area near Kafr Kara as it is packed with IDF soldiers, especially on Thursdays.

The results of the investigation were sent to the Haifa District Attorney's Office, and on Friday an indictment was filed against Moslah and Mahamid, attributing serious security offenses to them.