The Palestinian leadership has not agreed to resume security coordination and halt its diplomatic offensive against Israel in return for a temporary suspension of Israeli practices, including authorization of new settlement homes and the razing of Palestinian homes, a senior Palestinian official told The Jerusalem Post.

He spoke amid reporters that the United States was looking for such a swap in concessions by way of restoring calm in the West Bank and Jerusalem, which has been rising and is expected to increase in April when Muslims observe Ramadan and Jews celebrate the Passover holiday.

The PA is not looking for a quick fix, or a delay, but rather an end to settlement activity.

PA official to Post: No changes to Palestinian plans

The official told the Post that there was “no change” in the Palestinian decision to end the security coordination and approach international forums with requests to provide protection to the Palestinians and file “war crime” charges against some Israelis.

The official said that “all settlements are illegal and were built in violation of international law, and that’s why any cessation of settlement construction should be permanent, not temporary."

A BULLDOZER is used to demolish a shed in the West Bank village of Masafer in February 2020. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

Israel, he added, should "completely and permanently stop all its practices and measures against the Palestinian people."

According to the official, PA President Mahmoud Abbas reaffirmed during his recent meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan the need for Israel to “immediately halt all settlement activities in the West Bank and Jerusalem.”

“Our stance is clear and firm,” the official told the Post. “The Israeli policy of settlement construction and expansion aims to destroy the two-state solution, a vision the Biden administration says it remains committed to.”

The official acknowledged that the Biden administration has been exerting pressure on the Palestinian leadership to backtrack on the decision to end the security coordination and stop the diplomatic blitz against Israel at the United Nations and other international forums.

“The pressure should be directed against the extremist right-wing government of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, not the Palestinians who are the victims of Israel’s daily crimes,” said the official. “We won’t accept any deal that allows the Israeli government to continue its dangerous policies. If the Americans want to prevent the violence and bloodshed, they should go to Netanyahu and his friends, [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich.”

The Ramallah official insisted that the Palestinian leadership was also serious about the decision to end the security coordination with Israel. He pointed out that earlier this week Abbas told the commanders of the PA security forces that the decision to halt the security coordination remains in place, “but that does not mean that these forces would abandon their duty to enforce law and order in areas under their control.”