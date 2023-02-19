The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Republicans urge Biden to veto anti-Israel UNSC resolution on Monday

Members of the Security Council have been negotiating a draft resolution on Israeli settlements in the West Bank drafted by the United Arab Emirates in coordination with the Palestinians.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 11:35

Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 11:44
THE UNITED NATIONS Security Council holds a regular meeting on the situation in the Middle East, focusing on Israel in relation to the Palestinians. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
Republican members of Congress are calling on President Joe Biden to veto an anti-Israel resolution expected to be brought on Monday to the United Nations Security Council and to unequivocally declare that his administration opposes such unilateral moves at the international forum.

“As the UN Security Council once again moves to consider another one-sided, biased, anti-Israel resolution, it is imperative that the United States maintain its position that only direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians can yield progress,” Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy wrote in a letter to the president that was also signed by Steve Scalise, the Majority Leader and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul.

A vote on the resolution is expected to take place on Monday amid Palestinian fears that it would be vetoed by the US. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the West Bank, January 31, 2023. (credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/POOL VIA REUTERS)US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the West Bank, January 31, 2023. (credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/POOL VIA REUTERS)

What do the Republicans think of the draft?

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas wrote that “if the UN Security Council takes action on Monday to punish Israel, President Biden should stand beside them and block the ridiculous, politically-motivated measure.”

Congressman Max Miller, a new Jewish republican from Ohio, wrote that “this resolution is the UN’s latest attack on Israel’s sovereignty. Biden must veto this measure in the security council and reaffirm that the United States will always stand beside our ally.”

On Saturday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the upcoming Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East. 

During the phone call with Blinken, Abbas stressed the need “to compel Israel to stop all its “unilateral measures, including settlements, house demolitions, incursions into cities, villages, camps and Al-Aqsa Mosque, and killings,” the PA’s official news agency Wafa said.



