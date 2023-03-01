The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel needs to wipe out Palestinian town of Huwara, Smotrich says

Smotrich clarified that he had not meant his support of the statement to be a call for vigilante justice.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 18:03

Updated: MARCH 1, 2023 18:04
Head of the Religious Zionist Party MK Bezalel Smotrich gives a press statement at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on May 26, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Head of the Religious Zionist Party MK Bezalel Smotrich gives a press statement at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on May 26, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for the state of Israel to wipe the town of Huwara off the map, three days after settler vigilantes burned dozens of homes and cars there.

I think the Huwara needs to be wiped out, but the state of Israel needs to do it, not private citizens,” he said on Wednesday during a public interview at a conference by the Israeli news organization The Marker.

He had been asked by the interviewer why he had pressed “like” on a tweet by Samaria Regional Council deputy head David Ben-Zion written after Sunday terror attack in which a Palestinian gunman fatally shot two Israel brothers — Hillel Menachem, 22, and Yagel Yaakov Yaniv, 20, — as they drove on Route 60, through the town of Huwara.

Ben-Zion posted a photo of their car, with the red police tap stretched near it. 

Palestinians walk near cars burned in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Palestinians walk near cars burned in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

West Bank official: Town of Huwara has to be erased today

“Here in Huwara, the blood of our children has been spilled on the street. These were Samaria residents who were killed here less than an hour ago. The town of Huwara has to be erased today.”

Smotrich clarified that he had not meant his support of the statement to be a call for vigilante justice.

He said that he had also called for people to calm down and not descend to anarchy, but he said that what had contributed to public anger was the shooting of people in the streets.



