Shin Bet thwarts terror attack planned for coming days in Jerusalem

The Shin Bet thwarted a West Bank terrorist cell organized by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip which aimed to carry out a shooting attack in Jerusalem in the coming days, the agency announced on Tuesday.According to the Shin Bet, two operatives from the Resistance Committees terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip headed the establishment of the cell: Iman Youssef Khalil Zakot and Zabri Mohammad Zabri Aram, both from Rafah.The Shin Bet was monitoring the cell from the moment the Gaza terrorists began planning it and revealed it once it came close to carrying out attacks.
How the Shin Bet took down a West Bank terror cell
Zakot and Aram worked to recruit young Palestinians in the West Bank and provided them with training and instructions in order to carry out terrorist attacks against Israelis. The two also worked to transfer weapons to the cell.
Recently, two Palestinians in the West Bank were arrested on suspicion of being operatives in the cell. While being questioned, the two revealed that they had planned to carry out a significant shooting attack in Jerusalem for the cell in the coming days. The cell was also planning to carry out additional attacks in the past few months.Two other Palestinians from the West Bank were arrested last month on suspicion that they were recruited to carry out a bombing attack in Israel for the cell. The two had been instructed to carry out various operations for the cell and a weapon intended for terrorist attacks was confiscated from them as well.The Resistance Committees terrorist organization is backed and funded by Hamas.The Shin Bet stressed that it considers Hamas to be responsible for all terrorist activity originating in the Gaza Strip, and "will continue to work even harder to thwart any attempt by terrorist elements to promote terrorist activity against the State of Israel and to act resolutely against all those involved in said terrorist activity."