Shin Bet thwarts terror attack planned for coming days in Jerusalem

The Shin Bet thwarted a West Bank terrorist cell organized by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip which aimed to carry out a shooting attack in Jerusalem in the coming days, the agency announced on Tuesday.

The Shin Bet was monitoring the cell from the moment the Gaza terrorists began planning it and revealed it once it came close to carrying out attacks.

How the Shin Bet took down a West Bank terror cell

According to the Shin Bet, two operatives from the Resistance Committees terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip headed the establishment of the cell: Iman Youssef Khalil Zakot and Zabri Mohammad Zabri Aram, both from Rafah.

Zakot and Aram worked to recruit young Palestinians in the West Bank and provided them with training and instructions in order to carry out terrorist attacks against Israelis. The two also worked to transfer weapons to the cell.

(L-R) Zabri Mohammad Zabri Aram and Iman Youssef Khalil Zakot (credit: SHIN BET)

While being questioned, the two revealed that they had planned to carry out a significant shooting attack in Jerusalem for the cell in the coming days

The Resistance Committees terrorist organization is backed and funded by Hamas.