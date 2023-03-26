The IDF is a 'homosexual, feminine army' - Lebanese-based terror group

The IDF is a "homosexual and feminine army," according to the Lebanese-based terrorist organization Galilee Forces – Lone Wolves, which has claimed credit for the terrorist bombing at the Megiddo junction.

"Oh homosexual and feminine army, your death is coming and the wolf will kill you and cut off your limbs," the terrorist organization said in a post shared on Telegram.

"Leave our homeland of Palestine before you leave it as dead men. Disobey your leaders and desert your army or you will be cursed."

Who are the Galilee Forces – Lone Wolves?

While the exact role this organization played in the Meggido bombing is unknown, Israeli security forces have reportedly been aware of this organization for quite some time, and foreign media reports even said that the IDF targeted some of its sites for airstrikes in Syria in April 2022, according to N12.

According to a report by N12, Galilee Forces – Lone Wolves is a terrorist group recruited primarily from Palestinian refugee camps in Syria, mostly from Khan Dunon south of Damascus, but also from Palestinians from other countries, such as Israel's West Bank. It was founded back at the start of the Syrian Civil War by the Assad regime to help fight rebel forces, with weapons and training provided by Iran and Hezbollah.

MK Zvi Sukkot attends a Religious Zionist Party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem ,January 23, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

What else does this terrorist group want?

The Galilee Forces – Lone Wolves have also made other threats. Some of these are vague and include references to Huwara, the Palestinian flashpoint town in the West Bank.

One, in particular, appears to be a direct threat to Religious Zionist Party MK Zvi Sukkot.

"Dirty Zvi Sukkot, your death is coming soon," the group wrote on Telegram. "This isn't a threat, it's a promise. You will die at the hands of one of our 'wolves.'"