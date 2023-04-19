The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Two indicted for Jerusalem terrorist attacks during Ramadan tensions

A teenager was indicted for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a vehicle • A 31-year-old resident of Rahat was indicted for an attempted stabbing attack

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 16:12
Border Police officers stand guard near the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem Old City, on May 25, 2022 (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Border Police officers stand guard near the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem Old City, on May 25, 2022
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

A teenage Jerusalem resident was indicted for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a vehicle in the Silwan neighborhood two weeks ago, the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old suspect and others had equipped themselves with firebombs, rocks and face masks and waited to ambush a shuttle bus.

The bus was carrying four Jewish residents and three police officers. When the suspect and his accomplices hurled weapons at the bus, one of the officers shot him.

The suspect was charged with an act of terrorism in a group, an act of terrorist arson in a group, operation of a weapon for terrorist purposes, and sabotage as part of a group.

The prosecution noted that the incident occurred during higher tensions in the city and repeated riots.

PALESTINIANS GATHER at Damascus Gate at the beginning of Ramadan in Jerusalem’s Old City, Wednesday. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) PALESTINIANS GATHER at Damascus Gate at the beginning of Ramadan in Jerusalem’s Old City, Wednesday. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Attempted attack in Jerusalem

On Monday, the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office indicted a 31-year-old resident of Rahat for an attempted stabbing attack near Jerusalem's Old City two weeks ago.

The suspect, Asma Abu Takfa intended to carry out an attack at the Damascus gate as revenge for the death of Muhammad al-Osaibi. The Israeli-Bedouin had been shot and killed on April 1. Police said that he had attempted to steal an officer's weapon and commit a terrorist attack, but his family denied the claims.

She had waited for an opportunity to attack officers with a pair of scissors near a police check point, but the officers' suspicions were aroused. She attempted to flee the scene, but was caught and arrested.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



Tags Terrorism old city jerusalem stabbing in jerusalem Damascus gate stabbing attack
