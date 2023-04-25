Around 15,000 people attended the yearly Israeli-Palestinian Remembrance Day ceremony in Tel Aviv on Monday evening, organized by Combatants for Peace and The Parents-Circle Families Forum.

The event area in Tel Aviv's Ganei Yehoshua Park was originally meant for 10,000 attendees, but instead, 15,000 representatives of bereaved Israeli and Palestinian families joined the event.

Despite some disturbance by a group of hecklers who were kept away by police officers, the ceremony proceeded without notable incidents.

Right-wing activists attempt to disturb joint ceremony

A group of about 20 right-wing activists stood outside of the event area and attempted to disturb the ceremony by shouting slogans like "leftist traitors," "shame," "worse than terrorists" and "64 mandates," N12 reported.

The ceremony was accompanied by artistic pieces, including a recorded piece by Marcus Mumford from the band Mumford and Sons, as well as a video clip recorded by the late Yehonatan Geffen two weeks before his death.

Palestinians and Israelis attend a joint ceremony for families of Israeli and Palestinian victims on Israeli Memorial Day, organized by ''Combatants for Peace'' and the ''Israeli-Palestinian Bereaved Families for Peace'' in Tel Aviv on April 24, 2023. (credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90)

"Today's ceremony is more important than ever. Evil spirits, extremist and racist, are blowing these days from official centers of power in Israel, and the purveyors of the evil spirits occupy key positions in the government. They preach Jewish supremacy and work to deepen the occupation. They seek to widen the divide and sow hatred between the Palestinian and Israeli people," Professor Neta Ziv, Vice President for Equity, Diversity and Community at Tel Aviv University said in a speech.

Yusra Mahfouz, whose son was killed, said: "In the first days after I lost my son, I felt the need to take revenge, until one day people from the Parents-Circle Families Forum came to us. At first, I rejected outright any possibility of sitting face to face with the enemy who took my son, but slowly over time I began to participate, and I became active in the forum. I met people in my situation, Israelis, and Palestinians.

The controversy surrounding Palestinian attendance

"The desire for revenge was replaced by the desire for peace and a better future. I turn to the mothers who are watching me now, the bereavement is the same bereavement, the pain is the same painful, today we see more than ever why we need to act together, may we all live in peace."

The attendance of Palestinian representatives from the West Bank at the ceremony gave rise to controversy when Defense Minister Yoav Gallant decided to not allow them entry into Israel over security concerns.

Gallant explained that Palestinian movement in and out of various territories would be extremely restricted due to the current security situation, particularly on this date.

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara then said in a legal opinion to the High Court of Justice that Gallant acted against legal precedent by denying Palestinians entry to Israel to participate, an opinion that was confirmed by the court before the ceremony.

Michael Starr contributed to this story.