The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israeli-Palestinian memorial ceremony draws 15,000, right-wing protesters

Despite some disturbance by a group of hecklers who were kept away by police officers, the ceremony proceeded without notable incidents.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 25, 2023 13:01

Updated: APRIL 25, 2023 13:26
Palestinians and Israelis attend a joint ceremony for families of Israeli and Palestinian victims on Israeli Memorial Day, organized by "Combatants for Peace" and the "Israeli-Palestinian Bereaved Families for Peace" in Tel Aviv on April 24, 2023. (photo credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90)
Palestinians and Israelis attend a joint ceremony for families of Israeli and Palestinian victims on Israeli Memorial Day, organized by "Combatants for Peace" and the "Israeli-Palestinian Bereaved Families for Peace" in Tel Aviv on April 24, 2023.
(photo credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90)

Around 15,000 people attended the yearly Israeli-Palestinian Remembrance Day ceremony in Tel Aviv on Monday evening, organized by Combatants for Peace and The Parents-Circle Families Forum.

The event area in Tel Aviv's Ganei Yehoshua Park was originally meant for 10,000 attendees, but instead, 15,000 representatives of bereaved Israeli and Palestinian families joined the event.

Despite some disturbance by a group of hecklers who were kept away by police officers, the ceremony proceeded without notable incidents.

Right-wing activists attempt to disturb joint ceremony

A group of about 20 right-wing activists stood outside of the event area and attempted to disturb the ceremony by shouting slogans like "leftist traitors," "shame," "worse than terrorists" and "64 mandates," N12 reported.

The ceremony was accompanied by artistic pieces, including a recorded piece by Marcus Mumford from the band Mumford and Sons, as well as a video clip recorded by the late Yehonatan Geffen two weeks before his death.

Palestinians and Israelis attend a joint ceremony for families of Israeli and Palestinian victims on Israeli Memorial Day, organized by ''Combatants for Peace'' and the ''Israeli-Palestinian Bereaved Families for Peace'' in Tel Aviv on April 24, 2023. (credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90) Palestinians and Israelis attend a joint ceremony for families of Israeli and Palestinian victims on Israeli Memorial Day, organized by ''Combatants for Peace'' and the ''Israeli-Palestinian Bereaved Families for Peace'' in Tel Aviv on April 24, 2023. (credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90)

"Today's ceremony is more important than ever. Evil spirits, extremist and racist, are blowing these days from official centers of power in Israel, and the purveyors of the evil spirits occupy key positions in the government. They preach Jewish supremacy and work to deepen the occupation. They seek to widen the divide and sow hatred between the Palestinian and Israeli people," Professor Neta Ziv, Vice President for Equity, Diversity and Community at Tel Aviv University said in a speech.

Yusra Mahfouz, whose son was killed, said: "In the first days after I lost my son, I felt the need to take revenge, until one day people from the Parents-Circle Families Forum came to us. At first, I rejected outright any possibility of sitting face to face with the enemy who took my son, but slowly over time I began to participate, and I became active in the forum. I met people in my situation, Israelis, and Palestinians.

"The desire for revenge was replaced by the desire for peace and a better future. I turn to the mothers who are watching me now, the bereavement is the same bereavement, the pain is the same painful, today we see more than ever why we need to act together, may we all live in peace."

The controversy surrounding Palestinian attendance

The attendance of Palestinian representatives from the West Bank at the ceremony gave rise to controversy when Defense Minister Yoav Gallant decided to not allow them entry into Israel over security concerns.

Gallant explained that Palestinian movement in and out of various territories would be extremely restricted due to the current security situation, particularly on this date. 

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara then said in a legal opinion to the High Court of Justice that Gallant acted against legal precedent by denying Palestinians entry to Israel to participate, an opinion that was confirmed by the court before the ceremony.

Michael Starr contributed to this story.



Tags Palestinians Tel Aviv West Bank remembrance day Memorial Yoav Gallant
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by