IDF clashes with Palestinians in Nablus and near Tulkarm - report

Earlier in the night, an IDF vehicle was damaged after shots were fired toward Israeli forces on Highway 60 near Kiryat Arba.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MAY 30, 2023 02:46

Updated: MAY 30, 2023 03:06
IDF troops are seen operating across the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave on March 11, 2023 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops are seen operating across the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave on March 11, 2023
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF clashed with Palestinians in Nablus and in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm early Tuesday morning, according to Palestinian reports.

Israeli forces conducted preparations to demolish the home of the Hamas terrorist behind the shooting attack in which Hallel and Yagel Yaniv were murdered in Huwara in February on Monday night in Nablus, according to the reports.

The Palestinian reports come just hours after the commander of the IDF's Central Command issued a demolition order for the home. Palestinians and Israeli forces clashed amid the operation, according to footage reportedly from the scene.

The terrorist, Abdel Fattah Hussain Harusha, was killed in a firefight with the IDF and the National Counter Terror Unit (YAMAM) in Jenin in March. An appeal filed by Harusha's family was rejected.

Israeli forces also took measurements of the home of Hassan Qatnani, the terrorist who murdered Lucy Dee and her daughters Maia and Rina in April, in the Askar refugee camp near Nablus overnight in preparation for its possible demolition, according to Palestinian reports.

Israeli troops stand guard at a shooting scene, in Huwara, in the West Bank, March 19, 2023. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS) Israeli troops stand guard at a shooting scene, in Huwara, in the West Bank, March 19, 2023. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Shooting targets Israeli forces near Kiryat Arba, no injuries reported

Earlier in the night, an IDF vehicle was damaged after shots were fired toward Israeli forces on Highway 60 near Kiryat Arba. No injuries were reported in the attack.

Shortly after the reported shooting, Israeli forces entered the Palestinian town of Sa'ir, north of Hebron, and arrested a Palestinian identified as Karam Nasr Jadarat, according to Palestinian reports. It is unclear as of yet if the arrest is related to the shooting.



