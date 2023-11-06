Foreign Policy Advisor to the Israeli PM, Dr Ophir Falk, spoke with British media on Sunday to discuss the current state of Israel's war with Hamas and the ongoing protests around the world, appearing on GB News alongside reporter Nana Akua.

Falk discussed his recent conversation with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his support for Israel's response to the war.

Describing details of the October 7th attacks, Fal said, "Israel is united like never before in its mission to destroy Hamas," he stated, describing the unity of politicians and the government following the most severe attack on the Jewish people and the state of Israel to date. Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain, October 28, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/Susannah Ireland)

Akua asked about the difficulties presented by watching an outbreak of pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas rallies across the world, which Falk described as "misinformed."

Ceasefire calls won't happen, Falk tells UK media

When probed about the pressure for a ceasefire, Falk added that it was unrealistic.

"Asking Israel for a ceasefire after this attack is like asking the US for a ceasefire against Al-Qaeda following the attack on 9/11. This is actually 10 times worse than 9/11, for Israel, it's like the equivalence of 50,000 Americans killed in one day," he added.