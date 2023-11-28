Released Palestinian terrorist refuses to leave Israeli jail

One of Sunday's released terrorists, Alaa Abu Sanima, refused his dismissal from Israel and prison, according to a report by KAN News.

Avishai Greenzeig reported that the released terrorist refused to be released because he would not receive payment or salary from the Palestinian Authority. Though he tried, he was unsuccessful in his attempts to remain.

Did the prisoner remain in Israel?

Abu Sanima was released to the Gaza Strip to begin his life anew in Rafah, despite a lack of a salary from local authorities.

A Palestinian prisoner, convicted of security offences against Israel, looks out of his cell at Nitzan jail (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

He was one of the 39 released prisoners who have been charged with terrorism and other security-related offenses.

"Most of the prisoners were released from the Ofer prison and the Jerusalem Detention Center," The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) reported, "with the exception of a prisoner from Gaza who was released at the Kerem Shalom crossing."