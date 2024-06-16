Watch: IDF, security forces arrest explosive-wielding terrorists in intense West Bank operation

The IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Border Police operated throughout Saturday evening and arrested eight wanted individuals in the West Bank, the IDF announced Sunday.

Soldiers shot at a terrorist who threw an explosive device at them in Nablus, and interrogated suspects, finding weapons.

In the village of Rujeib, near Nablus, soldiers arrested a wanted man and confiscated a gun and other weapons.

During these operations, soldiers surrounded a building and arrested an additional two wanted persons, and confiscated weapons and destroyed an explosive device found in the area.

Israeli forces arrest suspects implicated in terror activities

In Beit Rima and Kafr Nima, near Ramallah, soldiers arrested two suspects implicated in terrorist activities. IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank overnight, June 16, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In al-Khader, two wanted men were arrested, and in Idna, soldiers arrested another wanted man.

The wanted persons who were arrested had their weapons confiscated and were transferred to security forces for further investigation.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, approximately 4,150 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank, and approximately 1,750 are associated with terror organization Hamas.