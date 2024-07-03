'When America's weak, the axis strengthens': Fmr. Mossad official says Hezbollah fears war

Oded Ilam, a former senior Mossad official, spoke recently with Arel Segal on his show on 103FM radio to discuss the implications of Biden's failure in the recent presidential debate against Donald Trump and the possible escalation in the North.

Ilam began by saying, "The Americans, although I don't think they are anti-Israeli, continue to misunderstand the situation we are in. Biden and his administration have their hearts in the right place. The famous 'warning' that Biden gave to the Iranians didn't move them at all. They attacked Israel anyway, and the American response was that the administration issued condolences for Raisi's death. The American administration repeatedly shows weakness, which is also reflected in the ongoing negotiations."

"Every time Hamas does not accept a deal with Israel, we are forced to step back two more steps. It is hard for me to see a situation where Hamas allows us to write up another agreement that doesn't include withdrawing from the Philadelphi Corridor," Ilam noted. "I can assume that when America is weak, the axis strengthens. This confrontation is very significant. I saw Biden's performance in Atlanta, where he was different than at the recent debate. He was excellent. The same team that advised him to go to the debate is exactly the same team that shapes America's policy."

U.S. President Joe Biden attends the first presidential debate hosted by CNN in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

Israel-Lebanon conflict parties aim to avoid war

Ilam further added that "the Israel-Lebanon situation is interesting. All four main players, the US, Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel, do not want war. The one who least wants war is Nasrallah, who entered the situation in a very difficult state, both economically and in terms of his legitimacy from within Lebanon itself."

"All four players do not want war. Nasrallah is waiting for the moment when Sinwar signs an agreement. I think they are sending him messages to urge him to sign. Even if this does not happen, the chance of a full-scale war decreases in favor of a settlement. Is a settlement good for Israel based on the current situation? That is another question," Ilam concluded.

Edited by Michal Kedosh for 103FM radio.