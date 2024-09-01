Why everyone wants Mossad on their side in Philadelphi Corridor debate - analysis

Everyone wants the Mossad regarding the debate over the Philadelphi Corridor.

The Jerusalem Post has reported multiple times since May that the unchanging position of the Mossad is that Israel can and should withdraw from the corridor if that would bring back between 18-30 hostages, and provided Phase 1 of the hostage deal with Hamas would allow the IDF to return to attacking Hamas and the corridor after around 45 days.

The Post and other outlets have also reported that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the IDF high command favor a deal under such terms, including temporarily withdrawing from the corridor to get some of the hostages back.

Yet on Sunday, an anonymous source who was present during the most recent diplomatic-security cabinet meeting leaked to the media that Mossad Director David Barnea supported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position not to withdraw from the corridor. View of the Philadelphi Corridor between the southern Gaza Strip and Egypt, on July 15, 2024. (credit: Oren Cohen/Flash90)

The anonymous source went even further, saying that Barnea did not think that Netanyahu should move toward Hamas on the issue "even one millimeter."

However, that is not what the anonymous source said if the leaked statement is looked at carefully.

Instead, it made a messy and hazy statement about Barnea supporting the Israeli position on the corridor to the extent that it would be acceptable to the US.

Anyone who has followed the US position knows that it wishes Israel had stopped the war in December-January and for sure by May and has tried everything it could to pressure Netanyahu to withdraw from the corridor.

Now, once the US said it could not get Netanyahu to withdraw from the corridor completely, it started to explore if it could get Hamas and Egypt to agree to a small Israeli presence in portions of the corridor while otherwise generally withdrawing.

That is not the same as thinking that Netanyahu's stance on the corridor is the right move.

The Mossad is in a somewhat similar position.

Mossad's current position

There are some points where Mossad's position is more challenging than the US position, but generally, since May, Barnea has been closer to the US, IDF, and Gallant view that it is time to cut a deal, even temporarily sacrificing control of the corridor, than he has been to Netanyahu's staunch opposition to concessions in that area.

Also, when Mossad releases something backing Netanyahu in negotiations, it is usually in its own name, not in the name of some anonymous cabinet official.

The absence of a direct statement of support for Netanyahu from the Mossad itself is deafening.

So why is someone (from Netanyahu's side) trying to pretend that Mossad stands with the prime minister on this?

Six hostages' bodies were just recovered who had been alive until last week.

Netanyahu is under the most extraordinary domestic pressure in Israel to compromise that he has been under possibly since the start of the war.

As he explains his position to the public, if he can claim that the defense establishment is split between IDF and Mossad, then he does not stand alone.

His position looks principled and part of a severe strategy instead of about politics.

Likewise, Gallant and the IDF want the Mossad on their side so they can present a united professionals' front versus a political front.

The truth is even without the Mossad, there is some principled opposition to cutting a deal if the question is saving the most Jewish lives on a long-term basis by ensuring Hamas is destroyed.

But this also requires saying out loud that Netanyahu would be willing to let hostages die as a price to achieve that goal - because that is what happened this past week.

Netanyahu is not ready to do this, so he would prefer that the battle be about who supports who and a divide within the defense establishment.

However, the more hostages die, the less incentive there is for a deal to save the shrinking total number of them still alive.

Whether the Mossad's view is, there is no question at this point that Netanyahu is the decider about the question of saving hostages versus keeping the corridor.