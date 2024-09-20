Haniyeh's son: Hamas rejected 'deal of a century' for statehood - report

Abd Al-Salam Haniyeh, the son of the killed Hamas terror leader Ismail Haniyeh, claimed in an August interview with SamaQuds that his father rejected the “deal of a century” which would have seen the establishment of Palestinian statehood, according to a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Haniyeh Jr. claimed that the deal would have allegedly seen billions invested into Gaza.

“May our hands be paralyzed if we sign an agreement which would separate Gaza from Palestine,” the Hamas leader has allegedly said in response to the proposed deal.

The deal would have also encompassed the disarmament of Hamas.

Haniyeh also claimed that media coverage of the 2008-2009 conflict also saw increased convoys entering the Gaza Strip, which led to more active construction of terror tunnels. Demonstrators pray near a mock coffin during a protest against the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, in Lebanon's capital Beirut, August 2, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EMILIE MADI)

Rejecting statehood

The Palestinian leadership has rejected multiple deals that would see the establishment of Palestinian statehood. In 1936, the British offered the Peel Commission, which would have seen a separate Arab state but which was rejected by the Palestinian leadership, according to CIJA.

In 1948, Palestinian leadership rejected the Partition Plan, which also encompassed an opportunity for statehood. In 2000, under Prime Minister Ehud Barak, the Chairman of the Palestinian Authority, Yasser Arafat, again rejected an offer of statehood. Finally, as referenced by Haniyeh, in 2008, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected a land-for-peace offer.

Hamas officials have continued to speak against a two-state solution in conversation with Arab media, insisting on a singular Arab nation.

Ismail Haniyeh

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in July while attending the inauguration of Iran’s new president in Tehran. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

While Israel neither accepted nor denied responsibility for the attack, Iran has promised to retaliate.