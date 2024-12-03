UK, France, Germany urge Israel to increase Gaza aid for winter

As a Gaza aid conference was held in Egypt on Monday, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany issued a joint request to Israel urging the Jewish State to collaborate with United Nations bodies on a winter humanitarian program for Gaza as temperatures drop and precipitation increases in the territory.

"Winter is approaching in Gaza -- and with it rain and cold," the German Foreign Office said in a social media statement. "The Israeli government must ensure that the UN can implement its winter plan. The people in Gaza need much more humanitarian aid now."

The French Foreign and European Affairs Ministry said on X/Twitter that to facilitate the plan, the Israeli government would have to open crossing points and distribute humanitarian aid in Gaza to avoid a "catastrophic situation."

"France, the United Kingdom, and Germany call on Israel to respect its obligations under international humanitarian law and to guarantee the protection of civilian populations," said the French ministry.

UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs Secretary David Lammy said on social media that Israel should implement the UN winter plan by repairing infrastructure and sending equipment to counter cold and flooding, as well as fuel. Lammy said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza was "unacceptable."

UK International Development Minister announced increased Gaza aid funding as she a participated at the Monday Cairo Ministerial Conference to Enhance Humanitarian Response in Gaza. The UK would commit 19 million pounds of Gaza funding, including 12 million for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and World Food Programme (WFP). Another 7 million pounds would be provided to the UNRWA’s Flash Humanitarian Appeal for Gaza to address winter conditions in the warzone.

"Gazans​ are in desperate need of food and shelter with the onset of winter. The Cairo​ conference will be an opportunity to get leading voices in one room and put forward real-world solutions to the humanitarian​ crisis," said Dodds, who is set to visit Israel and the disputed territories to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leadership, UK-linked hostage families, and a Palestinian community that is reportedly at risk of demolition.

The Egyptian aid conference was aimed at securing aid commitments from the delegates from 103 state, international bodies, and financial institutions, according to the Egyptian government.

Accusing Israel of collective punishment

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed slammed Israel for "collective punishment" of Gazans and claimed that most of the Palestinian casualties since the October 7 massacre and ensuing war were women and children. Famine and malnutrition were rampant in the strip, said Mohammed, with 19,000 children reportedly hospitalized due to acute malnutrition.

"What we are seeing may well amount to the gravest international crimes," said Mohammed.

The UN deputy urged attendees to demand that all parties respect their international law obligations, to defend the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the broader humanitarian aid system, and to intensify efforts for a political solution to end the conflict.

The European Union issued a statement in support of the UN system and UNRWA and reiterated support for a two-state solution in line with Mohammed's call to action. The EU echoed calls to open corridors into Gaza to facilitate the transfer of supplies and for urgent action to stop the looting of aid. The EU did not detail a sum that it would be committing to humanitarian aid but promised that it was advancing "an ambitious multi-annual response package to address both the immediate fiscal emergency and the long-term structural challenges faced by the Palestinian Authority."