Nursery in a bomb shelter: Ashkelon hospital gears up for rockets

Some 200 rockets have been fired in the past 24 hours.

Barzilai is also treating six people wounded by a missile that hit a residential building in the city, including two children.

Health officials and healthcare organizations met on Monday to discuss the situation and prepare for further escalation between the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas, the terror organization that rules over the Gaza Strip.





cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} For more on Hamas attacks and IDF operations read here For more on rocket attacks against Israel read here



For more on Israeli strikes on Gaza read here. For more on world reactions to Gaza violence read here

For more on Israeli Politician Gaza reactions read here

“We need to be prepared for everything that can happen in the southern region and beyond, and ready adapt to any development,” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said.

“The coronavirus has taught us all to coordinate in front of complex situations and I am sure we will be able to do the same in the coming days as well,” he added. “We must provide solutions for healthcare workers in light of the cancellation of school. We will offer our contribution to national resilience in the best possible way.”

The ministry’s Director-General Chezy Levy, National Emergency Authority head Yoram Lardo, IDF officials, representatives of the healthcare providers and the hospitals were among those attending the meeting.

In light of the crisis, healthcare providers Clalit, Maccabi and Leumit have set up hotlines for people who need support in case of emergency.

The Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon has relocated its nursery into its bomb shelter in one of the steps to face the security threats posed by the rockets launched against Israel, as the entire health system is gearing up for further security threats. Some 21 babies were in the nursery as of Tuesday morning.