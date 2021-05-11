The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Nursery in a bomb shelter: Ashkelon hospital gears up for rockets

The Barzilai Medical Center is also treating six people wounded by a missile that hit a residential building in the city, including two children.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 11, 2021 13:16
Barzilai Medical Center's nursery in a bomb shelter on May 11, 2021. (photo credit: BARZILAI HOSPITAL)
Barzilai Medical Center's nursery in a bomb shelter on May 11, 2021.
(photo credit: BARZILAI HOSPITAL)
The Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon has relocated its nursery into its bomb shelter in one of the steps to face the security threats posed by the rockets launched against Israel, as the entire health system is gearing up for further security threats. Some 21 babies were in the nursery as of Tuesday morning.
Some 200 rockets have been fired in the past 24 hours.
Barzilai is also treating six people wounded by a missile that hit a residential building in the city, including two children.
Health officials and healthcare organizations met on Monday to discuss the situation and prepare for further escalation between the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas, the terror organization that rules over the Gaza Strip.
“We need to be prepared for everything that can happen in the southern region and beyond, and ready adapt to any development,” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said.


For more on Hamas attacks and IDF operations read here
For more on rocket attacks against Israel read here

For more on Israeli strikes on Gaza read here.
For more on world reactions to Gaza violence read here

For more on Israeli Politician Gaza reactions read here
“The coronavirus has taught us all to coordinate in front of complex situations and I am sure we will be able to do the same in the coming days as well,” he added. “We must provide solutions for healthcare workers in light of the cancellation of school. We will offer our contribution to national resilience in the best possible way.”
The ministry’s Director-General Chezy Levy, National Emergency Authority head Yoram Lardo, IDF officials, representatives of the healthcare providers and the hospitals were among those attending the meeting.  
In light of the crisis, healthcare providers Clalit, Maccabi and Leumit have set up hotlines for people who need support in case of emergency.



Tags Gaza hospital Rocket Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Ethiopian aliyah to Israel: Commemoration, discrimination - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN
Jenny Aharon New

Why Human Rights Watch's apartheid accusation is incorrect - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
4

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
5

Who won? WATCH dance-off between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers on border

ONE OF many identical Egyptian border outposts positioned at regular intervals along the fence.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by