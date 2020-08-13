The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Bennett: Netanyahu missed a once-in-century opportunity to annex

Settlers to Netanyahu: ‘You betrayed us’

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 13, 2020 21:39
'ONE OF the biggest beneficiaries of that way of thinking [expanding national-religious political scope] was Naftali Bennett (seen May 14).'
‘ONE OF the biggest beneficiaries of that way of thinking [expanding national-religious political scope] was Naftali Bennett (seen May 14).’
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu missed a historic and “once-in-a-century opportunity” to apply sovereignty to the West Bank settlements, Yamina Party head Naftali Bennett said on Thursday.
“It is tragic that Netanyahu did not grasp the moment nor the muster the courage to apply sovereignty to even a centimeter of the Land of Israel,” Bennett said.
Still, “sovereignty over the territories of our homeland is yet to come, but from elsewhere,” he added.
Bennett acknowledged the enormity of the moment, stating, “I welcome the agreement, that is an official stamp of acknowledgment” to the good relations that exist with the United Arab Emirates. I thank [US President Donald] Trump for his consistent actions on behalf of the State of Israel.
“Tonight, I congratulate [Emirati Crown Prince] Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on his leadership. Israel has a lot to contribute to the region. It is good that relations between the two countries are no longer held hostage to Palestinian rejections,” Bennett said.
He added, however, that sovereignty shouldn’t have been the price of that agreement.
“It is unfortunate that Netanyahu missed a once-in-a-century opportunity to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, Ma’aleh Adumim, Beit El and the rest of the Israeli settlements,” he said.
The two central settler opponents of Trump’s annexation plan, who had campaigned for Netanyahu to annex the settlements independent of that plan, were much less polite.
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who yields power within the Likud party, threatened that he and the Right would withdraw their electoral support from Netanyahu.
If Netanyahu sells out Judea and Samaria, then “he cuts off the political branch on which he sits and [undermines] the continuation of his rule,” Dagan said.
Yesha Council head and Jordan Valley Regional Council head David Elhayani said of Netanyahu, “You betrayed us.” Netanyahu “deceived us. He has deceived half-a-million residents of the area and hundreds of thousands of voters.”
“Mr. Prime Minister, you have betrayed my trust and that of the residents of Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley. You have sold us a bill of goods for the last year. Do not expect us to be silent,” Elhayani said.
“Do not tell us that in a few months there will be sovereignty. Because trust in you has expired,” he added.
The announcement that sovereignty had been suspended came after three election cycles, the last two of which saw Netanyahu specifically promising the application of sovereignty over all the settlements. In the last election, he promised to do it almost immediately.
Elhyani, along with Dagan, campaigned for Netanyahu during the elections. They were also with him in Washington when Trump unveiled his peace plan, which allowed for Israel to annex up to 30% of the West Bank where all the settlements are located.
Dagan, who almost every day for the last two weeks has hosted politicians and secured from them supportive pledges for sovereignty, said that Netanyahu had pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes.
“If Benjamin Netanyahu has sold out sovereignty in exchange for a piece of paper from a country that has never threatened Israel, then it is a scam.”
Trump has often referred to his peace plan as the “deal of the century.”
Now Dagan said that Trump’s plan was “not the deal of the century, but the scam of the century. If Netanyahu is trying to sell air to the public, then air is what they will give back to him,” Dagan said.
Sovereignty has been Netanyahu’s best defense against voices from the Left who have said he is no longer worthy of leading the country, Dagan said, alluding to Netanyahu’s upcoming trial for corruption.
“There is nothing that threatens the prime minister’s rule more than turning sovereignty into a scam of the century,” said Dagan.
Efrat Council head Oded Revivi, who supports both sovereignty and the Trump peace plan, was one of the few voices in the settler movement who spoke out Thursday in support of the pending deal with the UAE, even if it meant the loss of sovereignty.
”Postponing the application of Israeli law is a fair price to pay for a peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates,” Revivi said.
He added that he did not believe this meant that sovereignty was off the table, noting that what was most significant here was the Trump administration’s belief that settlements were not an obstacle to peace.
“I am sure that this change in perception that the settlements are not an obstacle to peace will continue to lead us in the future, and we should therefore prepare ourselves to apply Israeli law in Judea and Samaria,” Revivi said.


Tags Naftali Bennett United Arab Emirates UAE Annexation
