Border Police shoot, kill unarmed special needs student in east Jerusalem

Border Police shot and killed 32-year-old special needs student Iyad AlHala, a resident of the Wadi al-Joz in east Jerusalem, while he was on his way to school on Saturday morning, Israel Police said in a statement.

According to the statement, police officers who were stationed near Jerusalem's Lion's Gate noticed a young man holding a "suspicious object," that they claim looked like a gun, and told him to stop in his tracks, after which the man began to flee.

After the chase, police searched the area for the "suspicious object" which was allegedly in the man's hand, but never found it. Following the incident, the gates to the old city have been closed by Jerusalem police, fearing of protests. The Temple of the Mount is scheduled to reopen tomorrow.

Border Police chased the man on foot, during which they fired at him, resulting in his death.

An initial investigation has been opened into the matter and a report has been filed to the Department of Police Investigations (DIP) in the Prosecutor's Office following the shooting.