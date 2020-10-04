Can Trump’s COVID-19 illness derail the Israeli-Arab normalization train?

In 1919, former US president Woodrow Wilson was stricken by the influenza pandemic while participating in Paris’ Versailles Treaty talks, which set out the terms of Germany’s World War I surrender.There are those that speculate that Wilson’s harsh position on German was the direct result of his illness, and thus the influenza pandemic inadvertently set the course for the rise of Nazi Germany two decades later.Trump’s bout with COVID-19 similarly comes while his administration is in the midst of negotiating further Israeli-Arab normalization deals, on the back of the two that were formalized on September 15, as part of the US brokered Abraham Accords.When he sat with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on that historic day, Trump promised additional deals. “We are very far down the road with about five additional countries,” he told reporters.Expectation has been so heightened in the last weeks that it has almost seemed like an additional startling announcement with regard to a new Middle East could be made at any moment. Just last week, the Trump administration scored another success, with the Lebanese-Israeli agreement to hold the first direct talks in 30 years over their maritime dispute.So among the many questions that have arisen since Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis on Friday, is what its impact, if any, would be on these deals, both the ones that were signed and the ones that would be signed?Timing here is significant. COVID-19 aside, the largest factor that has influenced the schedule of the Abraham Accords is the upcoming November election. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Trump contracted COVID-19 after his pre-November 3 goals had already been achieved.Part of Trump’s first election campaign and now his reelection campaign has been the portrayal of the president as a skilled deal maker. His administration’s ability to broker not one but two deals plays into that characterization. Trump has touted the Abraham Accords in his campaign stump speeches, noting that no other US president has achieved twin-deals between Israel and its Arab neighbors. That is on top of the fact, that outside of the Abraham Accords, Israel only has two existing deals with its Middle East neighbors, the 1979 Egyptian deal and the 1994 Jordanian one.The accords with their biblical focus on uniting the children of Abraham has also been designed to boost electoral support among Evangelicals, to ensure they head to the polls.Trump has already been nominated for a Noble Peace Prize for his achievements. The Bahrain and UAE deals have already been launched and have bipartisan support and thus already have the power to sway voters.Trump’s illness itself, therefore, would on the surface of it not appear to be impacted. Similarly other deal, are already in the works are under the auspices of a team that remains functional despite Trump’s illness, and would likely continue to function.Just on Friday, while Washington reeled from the news of Trump’s illness, Sudanese Sovereignty Council General Mohammed Hamdan Danglo spoke of ties with Israel on the same day that he met with US special envoy to Sudan Donald Booth. Sudan is high on the list of countries likely to normalize ties with Israel.Even without COVID-19, the timeline for additional deals was tight. There are only 31 days until the election. Trump would already have had less time to devote any personal touch needed for those deals, as the campaign entered its final weeks.COVID-19 has shortened that already tight timeline, possibly eliminating it, should the illness take a serous turn. But it did so in a period that was already challenging from the perspective of deal making.The overall drama of how future deals as well as the Bahrain and UAE deals unfold, therefore, remains primarily hostage to the outcome of the November elections in two ways.A brief COVID-19 illness and a Trump November electoral win would keep the deals intact and allow for future deals. Or Trump’s COVID-19 illness could sway the election in a clear way for Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden. Now that the taboo on Arab normalization deals with Israel has been broken, Biden in that scenario would likely to reap the benefits of Trump’s work and advance it.The biggest risk to the deals is not who is in power in the US, but the growing specter of US electoral chaos. It’s a scenario that Israelis know well, having gone from December 2018 to May of 2020 without a government. Even now, Netanyahu’s hold on power is thin.Trump’s COVID-19 illness comes as fear had grown in the US about a prolonged contention battle with regard to the results of the US elections, particularly given the issues already raised with regard to mail-in ballots and Trump’s refusal to affirm a smooth transition of power. It’s a danger that is particularly acute should the voting results show only a small gap between Trump and Biden.That kind of chaos was already likely to jeopardize both the existing Israeli-Arab deals and future ones. Trump’s illness, whether brief or serious, only adds additional layers to the expected upheaval and makes its impact seem more certain.The ability of a US president to operate effectively on the foreign stage or indeed any stage, really, is dependent on the clear legal recognition of his power. The moment that legality is in doubt, so is any deal or decision, or any future deals, including Israeli-Arab ones.Much like Israeli political chaos stymied any Trump peace plans, now US political chaos could play that same role.The danger is not just a delay in the conclusion of any existing deals, but with newly signed ones as well.Both Bahrain and the UAE have agreed to normalize ties with Israel, but in doing so, they have briefly agreed to disagree on issues regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.There is a fairly wide gap between Netanyahu and the leaders of Bahrain and the UAE when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel holds that it can retain all the settlements while both countries have been clear they expect an Israeli withdrawal to the pre-1967 lines.Israeli building in the settlements is at an eight-year low due to COVID-19. There have been no approvals of settlement related projects and a data has yet to be set for the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria which advances such work.Separately, there has been no large violent outbreak either with Gaza or in the West Bank that would test the alliance of the Arab states to their peace deals with Israel.In short, in this brief time there has been little to challenge the dreamlike talk of peace between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain.But the situation cannot stay static. In the normative course of event, the White House would play a vital role in assuaging the trouble waters when crisis in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict strikes.The US can only be effective if there is someone clearly in charge at the White House to act as referee. That would be impossible in a situation of electoral chaos. One bad round of violence, one large settlement project, one successful de facto annexation drive, and a perfect storm could derail the entire normalization drive.It is an example of synthesis of the health of a nation and its leaders with global affairs can create the perfect storm.