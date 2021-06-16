The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Court hearing for Sheikh Jarrah evictions set for August 2

The families had turned to the High Court after two lower courts upheld ownership claims by the Nahalat Shimon company to the property on which their home are built.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 16, 2021 21:14
BOYS LOOK on during a protest over the eviction of several Palestinian families from homes in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, last Friday. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
BOYS LOOK on during a protest over the eviction of several Palestinian families from homes in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, last Friday.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
The High Court of Justice is set to hold an August 2nd hearing on the pending eviction of four Palestinian families from the east Jerusalem Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.
The families had turned to the High Court after two lower courts upheld ownership claims by the Nahalat Shimon company to the property on which their home are built. Nahalat Shimon wants to develop that land for Jewish housing. It is located next to the tomb of a Second Temple era priest Shimon HaTzadik also known as Simeon the Just.
The families are part of a group of 28 which originally fled their homes during the 1948 War of Independence and entered east Jerusalem, which was in Jordanian hands after the war.
Jordan gave them housing in Sheikh Jarrah, on land owned by Jews, an in exchange they gave up their refugee status. 
They are barred by Israeli law from reclaiming their homes in places like west Jerusalem, Jaffa and Haifa. The Sheikh Jarrah land was originally owned two Jewish organizations, but it has now passed into the hands of Nahalat Shimon. 
The story of the Sheikh Jarrah families has garnered international attention and their pending eviction increased tension in Jerusalem and helped lead to the last month's Gaza war.


Tags high court of justice Arab Israeli conflict Sheikh Jarrah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Bennett family’s grace trumps its rivals’ gracelessness

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by