The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Court lets state seize 'pay for slay' funds from terrorist prisoner

The Defense Ministry said that the terrorism incident was in October 2005 and took place in Hadera, with Omar helping transport the terrorist.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JULY 27, 2020 10:09
Money seized by the police and Shin Bet from a terrorist's family in east Jerusalem (photo credit: COURTESY ISRAEL POLICE)
Money seized by the police and Shin Bet from a terrorist's family in east Jerusalem
(photo credit: COURTESY ISRAEL POLICE)
The Defense Ministry announced on Monday that a court has endorsed its seizure of "pay for slay" funds to a prisoner who aided a terrorist killer of six Israelis in 2005.
The Tel Aviv District Court decision was handed down on Sunday but announced on Monday, ruling that a new 2016 anti-terror law permitted seizing the funds in order to deter terrorism.
"Pay for slay" is the controversial practice by which the Palestinian Authority pays funds to Palestinian terrorist prisoners who took action against Israelis, and to their families. Israel and the US have both passed legislation against the practice, but the PA defends it as supporting families who have often lost their main wage earner through no fault of their own, or as being necessary to keep prisoners from changing their loyalty to Hamas.
A lawyer for the prisoner, Mansur Omar, initially opposed the seizure with a petition to the court to block it, but withdrew it after the court warned that failure to withdraw could lead to both a negative ruling and court costs.
Omar's lawyer had complained that the seizure of funds was based on classified intelligence which he was not allowed to see and which left him unable to properly rebut any claims against his client of even any indirect connection he might have to terrorism.
However, following a closed door hearing in which the Defense Ministry presented the full intelligence information to the court only, it said that the evidence was extremely convincing and that the seizure was proper.
The ministry said that the terrorism incident was in October 2005 and took place in Hadera, with Omar helping transport the terrorist.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz praised the decision, saying that "my intention is to move forward with a variety of processes using the division for combating terror [within the Defense Ministry] to block the transfer of funds to terrorists and terror organizations."


Tags Israel Palestinian Authority Terrorism terror funding pay for slay
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amir Ohana needs to serve the people, not the government's interests By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova The Middle East rediscovers the Jews - opinion By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Eric Mandel Editorialized news reporting is worse now than the Bari Weiss controversy By ERIC R. MANDEL
Jimmy Bitton In fight for Zionism Jewish education is needed now more than ever By JIMMY BITTON
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by