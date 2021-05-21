During Guardian of the Walls, Keren Hayesod guarded the People of Israel

During the past 10 days of war, Keren Hayesod – United Israel Appeal, the official fundraising organization for the State of Israel, raised more than $4 million to support the Jewish State.

Volunteers mobilized for the residents of the south and the victims of Operation Guardian of the Walls to provide psychological support, days of respite, renovation of shelters and more.

There is always a shortage of protected spaces, so Keren Hayesod supplied portable units to southern Israel, especially to the Gaza border communities, to ensure families had somewhere to run in just a few seconds.

Finally, the organization offered support for new immigrants who were experiencing war - rockets and sirens - for the first time. Keren Hayesod offered some of these young immigrant families days of respite at the Dead Sea, in Jerusalem or Masada.

“Our supporters around the world work for the citizens of Israel throughout the year, but the speed of their response and their generosity in recent days, following the situation, is incredibly moving,” said Sam Grundwerg, World Chairman of Keren Hayesod UIA. “Many turn to us and ask how they can help. Supporters of Keren Hayesod all over the world stand with Israel and open their hearts, out of a true love for the people of Israel. They want to make sure to contribute as much as they can for the residents of the south, in particular, and all the residents of Israel during the difficult times we are going through.”

