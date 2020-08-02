Edelstein: Annexation, Migron settler homes are best withdrawal antidote

The best response to the Gaza withdrawal of 15 years ago is the application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and new settler homes, such as those just completed for the evacuees of the former West Bank outpost of Migron, according to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud).“This is an important national moment,” he said Friday at a small ceremony to mark the completion of a new neighborhood for some 50 families who had lived in the Migron outpost. Among those who attended the ceremony was Prime Minister’s Office director-general Ronen Peretz. According to the Hebrew calendar, the Migron dedication took place just after Tisha Be’av, the day of mourning for the destruction of the Temples some 2000 years ago, and 15 years since the Gaza withdrawal in which 21 settlements were destroyed, Edelstein said.“We have come to this joyous moment,” he said.Edelstein noted that former prime minister Ehud Olmert, one of the architects of the Disengagement Plan, had told the media that further withdrawals from West Bank settlements should have followed the one from Gaza in August 2005.While looking at the new Migron homes, Edelstein said: “This is the response [to Disengagement]. This is what provides hope. This is the response to those thoughts [of Olmert’s]. With God’s help, the application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria will give an even more determinative response.”Edelstein was among a small group of Likud politicians, called “the rebels,” who opposed the 2005 Disengagement Plan carried out by former prime minister Ariel Sharon.To show his opposition, Edelstein had moved to the former Gaza settlement of Gadid to express solidarity with its residents for the last few months prior to the withdrawal.He also was among the Likud politicians who visited Migron to show his support for the residents there, both before and after its forced relocation.Edelstein said he was happy to be able to place a dedication mezuzah on the door post of the Gefen family’s home at a moment when he could see “the larger picture.”The IDF demolished the outpost in 2012 upon orders from the High Court of Justice, which ruled that the modular structures were built on private Palestinian property and must therefore be removed.The families were relocated two kilometers away on the same hilltop, just off of Route 60 outside of Jerusalem in the Binyamin Region of Samaria.Eight years later, new permanent homes to house those families and others have been completed.The Migron residents would like to see their small community be considered a new settlement. It is currently designated as a new neighborhood of the nearby Kochav Ya’acov settlement, even though it is well outside the built-up area of that community.Migron secretary David Ben-Dov said: “We could have given up along the way, but that did not happen. We are here today out of the determination to push forward.”