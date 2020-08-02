The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Edelstein: Annexation, Migron settler homes are best withdrawal antidote

Edelstein was among a small group of Likud politicians, called “the rebels,” who opposed the 2005 Disengagement Plan carried out by former prime minister Ariel Sharon.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 2, 2020 19:56
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein hangs a mezuzah at a new Migron home (photo credit: DAVID WEIL PHOTOGRAPHY)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein hangs a mezuzah at a new Migron home
(photo credit: DAVID WEIL PHOTOGRAPHY)
The best response to the Gaza withdrawal of 15 years ago is the application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and new settler homes, such as those just completed for the evacuees of the former West Bank outpost of Migron, according to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud).
“This is an important national moment,” he said Friday at a small ceremony to mark the completion of a new neighborhood for some 50 families who had lived in the Migron outpost. Among those who attended the ceremony was Prime Minister’s Office director-general Ronen Peretz.
According to the Hebrew calendar, the Migron dedication took place just after Tisha Be’av, the day of mourning for the destruction of the Temples some 2000 years ago, and 15 years since the Gaza withdrawal in which 21 settlements were destroyed, Edelstein said.
“We have come to this joyous moment,” he said.
Edelstein noted that former prime minister Ehud Olmert, one of the architects of the Disengagement Plan, had told the media that further withdrawals from West Bank settlements should have followed the one from Gaza in August 2005.
While looking at the new Migron homes, Edelstein said: “This is the response [to Disengagement]. This is what provides hope. This is the response to those thoughts [of Olmert’s]. With God’s help, the application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria will give an even more determinative response.”
Edelstein was among a small group of Likud politicians, called “the rebels,” who opposed the 2005 Disengagement Plan carried out by former prime minister Ariel Sharon.
To show his opposition, Edelstein had moved to the former Gaza settlement of Gadid to express solidarity with its residents for the last few months prior to the withdrawal.
He also was among the Likud politicians who visited Migron to show his support for the residents there, both before and after its forced relocation.
Edelstein said he was happy to be able to place a dedication mezuzah on the door post of the Gefen family’s home at a moment when he could see “the larger picture.”
The IDF demolished the outpost in 2012 upon orders from the High Court of Justice, which ruled that the modular structures were built on private Palestinian property and must therefore be removed.
The families were relocated two kilometers away on the same hilltop, just off of Route 60 outside of Jerusalem in the Binyamin Region of Samaria.
Eight years later, new permanent homes to house those families and others have been completed.
The Migron residents would like to see their small community be considered a new settlement. It is currently designated as a new neighborhood of the nearby Kochav Ya’acov settlement, even though it is well outside the built-up area of that community.
Migron secretary David Ben-Dov said: “We could have given up along the way, but that did not happen. We are here today out of the determination to push forward.”


Tags Yuli Edelstein israel settlement judea and samaria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wake up Twitter, shut down Khamenei’s account By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sympathy from Netanyahu? Not going to happen - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
3 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
4 IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon
Smoke rises from the disputed Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, Lebanon July 27, 2020.
5 Why did a Four Star General land in Israel during a pandemic?
US Gen. Mark Milley visits Israel in July 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by